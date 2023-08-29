https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/trumps-growing-list-of-charges-mitt-romney-cheers-ukrainian-disaster-us-may-attack-mexico-1112954532.html

Trump's Growing List of Charges; Mitt Romney Cheers Ukrainian Disaster; US May Attack Mexico?

The list of charges against former President Donald Trump continues to grow as Georgia joins New York and Washington DC in the list of jurisdictions that seek to disqualify him from the 2024 election.

Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss the charges against former President Donald Trump. The president is facing more charges related to the 2020 election. Professor Cohn argues that President Trump is facing numerous charges, and it will be difficult for him to get the trial completed by next March.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The people of the Sahel are seeking to escape the neocolonial structures that leave them struggling with economic subservience and theft of resources. Dr. Horne says that a former NAACP official was instrumental in overthrowing one of Africa's important leaders, and he reviewed a number of other African leaders that were overthrown and/or assassinated either directly by or with the help of US imperialism. He then says that these moves created political vacuums that were more often than not filled by military powers. Also, he says that France is looking for an excuse to attack Niger and that Washington is pressuring the President of Nigeria based on his history of drug dealing in the United States. Dr. Horne also argues that US price caps on Russian oil motivated energy-producing nations to move towards the Eurasian political coalition.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukraine has claimed they have "liberated" the village of Rabotino in Ukraine. Also, Norway slaughtered many reindeer because they crossed over into Russia. Mark Sleboda says that reports indicate there is still fighting in the town and around the area. He says that there are large amounts of manpower and equipment in the locality and that the fighting is happening on an epic scale. The town itself is significant in that it is a small town with only six streets, but the Ukrainian soldiers have fought to pry it from Russian hands for three months. Mark said that 40 reindeer unfortunately stuck to their normal migratory patterns and were slaughtered due to Norway's fear that they may wander back into Russia.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss Asia. The Revolution Reports says that North Korean nuclear weapons are used for defense persons, and the US weapons are the actual threat to humanity. Dr. Oualaalou says that North Korea developed atomic missile technology because of the threat from the US. He says that the US moving nuclear submarines to South Korea and selling nuclear submarines to Australia forces North Korea to be alarmed. He says that North Korea can't trust the US due to history. Also, Donald Trump understood that US troops were in the range of North Korean missiles, and this prevented the US from attacking the nation, so he pushed for a deal with its leader. Dr Oulaalou says the US has a one-China policy but does not adhere to it.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israeli army soldiers are struggling to defend their armored vehicles from resistance fighters' recent advances in the use of improvised explosive devices. Laith Marouf says that resistance in the West Bank has upped their game, and Israel has resorted to destroying entire roads and is blaming the recent issues on Iran. He believes that the devices are manufactured locally. He also says that the democratization of military technology means that the clock is ticking on imperialism and the vassals of the US empire. Also, the Libyan and Israeli foreign ministers meeting has been revealed by Israeli media. Laith says this is significant because Libya was destroyed, and now the people of Libya are rebelling against their government.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss Latin America. A number of GOP leaders are pushing for a military attack on Mexico using the excuse of preventing drug cartels from selling their illicit products in the United States. Also, the US is pushing for new elections in Venezuela and teasing sanctions relief for the process. Jon Jeter argues that our political class offers the same solutions of violence and militarism for all problems. This is clearly theatrics for Governor DeSantis. Also, Mexico's nationalization of lithium and other natural resources is likely why US politicians are looking to attack our Southern neighbor. Jon further said that the US objective in Mexico is expected to be repeated in Venezuela as the neocons push for an election that they can influence so that they can access its natural resources. He also says that Venezuela has one of the most robust democracies in the world.Darryl Jones, attorney and voting rights activist, joins us to discuss domestic politics. The ideological flip in the Wisconsin Supreme Court is viewed as a seismic shift for liberal activists. Also, there has been a racially motivated mass shooting in Florida as the nation celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King. Daryl Jones says that the change reflects an overall shift in the state. He thinks that the abortion issue is driving voters to the polls and will prove difficult for Republicans to overcome. Daryl says that the Supreme Court justices who ended Roe V Wade were not selected by presidents who won the popular vote, which shows that it does not align with the majority views of the people. Daryl says that the shooter was planning on killing young Black students at an HBCU, but police officers at the University prevented the tragedy.Misty Winston, radio host and political commentator, joins us to discuss propaganda. Caitlin Johnstone's new article argues that the rich and powerful pour a fortune into the international propaganda machine. Misty says that our political environment has been so manipulated that we cannot escape the debate parameters set by the empire. She says that the people who control the debate are violent extremists. She also says there is an inability for creative thinking outside of the media because the public is trained to stop thinking critically. She says that we are using the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers as cannon fodder and that the same "vile creatures" continue to line their pockets while they push the war.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

