Video: 127-Year-Old Water Main Breaks in NYC’s Times Square

The 127-year-old main is believed to have broken around 3 AM, releasing an estimated 1.8 million gallons of water into the subway system and completely upended the morning commute for many New Yorkers.

A 127-year-old water main under New York City’s infamous Times Square gave way overnight Tuesday, releasing an estimated 1.8 million gallons of water into the subway system and completely upended the morning commute for many New Yorkers.The underground water main pipe erupted on Seventh Avenue between 43rd and 44th streets at about 3 a.m. local time, said Richard Davey, the president of New York City Transit. With Subway lines 1, 2 and 3 affected by the break, an estimated 300,000 New Yorkers who use those lines during a regular rush hour were said to have been left in transit limbo.It took a reported 90 minutes for crews to shut off the water, with officials then proceeding to clean and repair the flooded area. By late morning, the subway lines were running once again but with delays in both directions."The water main is from 1896. It's a 20 inch main, so a pretty big, high-pressure water main," Aggarwala said. "The original design and the maintenance of this system is more important than the age."Davey explained the break was due to the system’s old age as well as its location underground, two factors that make it prone to flooding. He added that the Department of Environmental Protection, and the NYC Transit should work together to ensure that future breaks are resolved more quickly.Excavation on the issue has left a large hole at the intersection of 40th Street and Seventh Avenue. Surrounding streets were open by rush hour, as the cleanup crew attempted to get at least one lane of traffic open for commuters.

