Rare Blue Supermoon to Appear This Week With Special Appearance From Saturn
The rare spectacle has nothing to do with its color, but will appear much brighter and closer than any other moon phase this year.
Rare Blue Supermoon to Appear This Week With Special Appearance From Saturn

00:46 GMT 30.08.2023
Mary Manley
Get your cameras ready! The next super blue moon will not occur for another 14 years.
Blue moons are relatively rare, occurring just once every two to three years but - luckily, the next one is expected to occur this Wednesday at 9:35 p.m. ET (0135 GMT on Thursday).
A supermoon occurs when the moon is both full and at, or near its closest point to Earth, according to the US space agency NASA. It occurs three to four times a year; however, if in one month two full moons occurs, the second is referred to as a “blue moon.”
Therefore, if there are two supermoons in one month, the second one is called a “super blue moon.” But the name has nothing to do with its color, unfortunately. The moon will appear as blue if small air particles like smoke or dust “scatter away” red wavelengths of light.
The first supermoon of this year was in July, while the fourth and final moon will appear in September.
The planet Saturn will also make an appearance alongside the blue supermoon. It will be visible as a bright point just 5 degrees above and to the right of the moon. However, actually seeing the ringed planet may prove to be difficult due to the moon’s incredibly bright glare.
During a supermoon, the moon appears not only brighter, but is also 14% larger. But NASA says that difference in size may be hard to perceive, as it is like comparing a quarter to a nickel.
This week’s super blue moon, or blue supermoon, will be an incredibly rare spectacle. According to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project, the next one will not be visible until 2037.
Masi, who hopes to livestream the event as it sets below Rome’s skyline, explained that those who wish to see the moon don’t need any special telescopes or binoculars, adding that just using one’s own eyes - weather permitting, of course - would be sufficient.
