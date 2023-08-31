International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/drone-flying-toward-moscow-destroyed-over-moscow-region-1113007395.html
Drone Destroyed Over Moscow Region
Drone Destroyed Over Moscow Region
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said early Thursday that Russia's air defense systems destroyed a drone flying toward Moscow over the Voskresensky district of the Moscow region.
2023-08-31T04:50+0000
2023-08-31T06:20+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
terrorism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104568/05/1045680574_0:0:1068:600_1920x0_80_0_0_680b0f46450c9bd80b87fc637ab5cf21.jpg
"Today, air defense forces destroyed a drone flying in the direction of Moscow. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or destruction," Sobyanin said on Telegram. He added that emergency services were working on site.According to Russia's Ministry of Defense, aircraft-type drone was downed over the Voskresensky District in the Moscow Region."On the morning of August 31 Moscow time, another terrorist attack by the Kiev regime with the use of aircraft-type UAVs against objects in Russia was thwarted. Air defense on duty destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Voskresensky District of the Moscow region," the ministry said in a statement.Meanwhile, Vnukovo Airport announced on Thursday that it had introduced flight restrictions and redirected some flights to other air harbors for safety reasons."For reasons beyond the control of the airport, Vnukovo introduced temporary restrictions on the reception and release of aircraft. For security reasons, from 05:21 a.m. [Moscow time, 02:31 GMT], some flights were redirected to other air harbors," the airport said in a statement.On August 30, several Russian areas experienced drone attacks, including Moscow suburbs and the Pskov Region, where the drone attack resulted in fire at the Pskov airport.Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in last several months after loss of several strategic locations and growing number of casualties. Military experts stress that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia pursue no meaningful military goal apart from boosting morale among Ukrainians.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230830/russian-air-defense-repels-mass-attack-of-ukrainian-drones--1112980602.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104568/05/1045680574_82:0:882:600_1920x0_80_0_0_fce41430a66af175f394f5469d853848.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian drone attacks on russia, ukrainian terrorism
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian drone attacks on russia, ukrainian terrorism

Drone Destroyed Over Moscow Region

04:50 GMT 31.08.2023 (Updated: 06:20 GMT 31.08.2023)
© Photo : Youtube/News-FrontUkrainian kamikaze drone
Ukrainian kamikaze drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2023
© Photo : Youtube/News-Front
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said early Thursday that Russia's air defense systems destroyed a drone flying toward Moscow over the Voskresensky district of the Moscow region.
"Today, air defense forces destroyed a drone flying in the direction of Moscow. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or destruction," Sobyanin said on Telegram.
He added that emergency services were working on site.
A test launch of an upgraded air defense missile at the Sary Shagan testing range - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defense Repels Mass Attack of Ukrainian Drones. All You Need to Know
30 August, 06:55 GMT
According to Russia's Ministry of Defense, aircraft-type drone was downed over the Voskresensky District in the Moscow Region.
"On the morning of August 31 Moscow time, another terrorist attack by the Kiev regime with the use of aircraft-type UAVs against objects in Russia was thwarted. Air defense on duty destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Voskresensky District of the Moscow region," the ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Vnukovo Airport announced on Thursday that it had introduced flight restrictions and redirected some flights to other air harbors for safety reasons.
"For reasons beyond the control of the airport, Vnukovo introduced temporary restrictions on the reception and release of aircraft. For security reasons, from 05:21 a.m. [Moscow time, 02:31 GMT], some flights were redirected to other air harbors," the airport said in a statement.
On August 30, several Russian areas experienced drone attacks, including Moscow suburbs and the Pskov Region, where the drone attack resulted in fire at the Pskov airport.
Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in last several months after loss of several strategic locations and growing number of casualties. Military experts stress that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia pursue no meaningful military goal apart from boosting morale among Ukrainians.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала