https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/iran-russia-sign-agreement-on-standardization-of-traded-goods-1113011095.html
Iran, Russia Sign Agreement on Standardization of Traded Goods
Iran, Russia Sign Agreement on Standardization of Traded Goods
Tehran and Moscow have signed a five-year cooperation agreement on the standardization of products traded between the two countries, in particular non-industrial goods and halal products, the Iranian Embassy in Russia said.
2023-08-31T07:15+0000
2023-08-31T07:15+0000
2023-08-31T07:15+0000
world
russian economy under sanctions
russia
iran
tehran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110959090_0:146:3072:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_d62da8cbd0753630aa8cd3a125c72f24.jpg
"The Iranian and Russian sides signed a document on five-year cooperation between the two countries in the field of standardization … This document outlines the roadmap for cooperation between Iran and Russia in terms of the total volume of exported goods from Iran to Russia, as well as imported goods from Russia to Iran, in particular, non-industrial goods and halal products," the embassy said in a statement on Wednesday. The document was signed by Anton Shalaev, the head of the Russian Federal Technical Regulation and Metrology Agency, and Mehdi Eslampanah, the head of the Iranian National Standard Organization, at a meeting in Moscow. During the event, the sides also exchanged lists of priority goods to establish a common standard and facilitate bilateral trade. "It is very important for us that Iran and Russia, as two partners, create the most effective interaction in all areas of cooperation. To do this, it is necessary to define standards for strengthening industrial, investment, economic and commercial cooperation," Shalaev said. He also noted the importance of the agreement, adding that "with the signing of such a document, effective interaction between the two countries is guaranteed for many years."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/what-to-know-about-the-new-brics-members-1112915345.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/iran-takes-giant-step-toward-nuclear-self-sufficiency-with-homegrown-cesium-137-1112931550.html
russia
iran
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110959090_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_132491ddedfdc6e4b05b2fd40c0f10d6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, russian economy under sanctions, tehran, russia-iran relations
russia, russian economy under sanctions, tehran, russia-iran relations
Iran, Russia Sign Agreement on Standardization of Traded Goods
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran and Moscow have signed a five-year cooperation agreement on the standardization of products traded between the two countries, in particular non-industrial goods and halal products, the Iranian Embassy in Russia said.
"The Iranian and Russian sides signed a document on five-year cooperation between the two countries in the field of standardization … This document outlines the roadmap for cooperation between Iran and Russia in terms of the total volume of exported goods from Iran to Russia, as well as imported goods from Russia to Iran, in particular, non-industrial goods and halal products," the embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.
The document was signed by Anton Shalaev, the head of the Russian Federal Technical Regulation and Metrology Agency, and Mehdi Eslampanah, the head of the Iranian National Standard Organization, at a meeting in Moscow. During the event, the sides also exchanged lists of priority goods to establish a common standard and facilitate bilateral trade.
"It is very important for us that Iran and Russia, as two partners, create the most effective interaction in all areas of cooperation. To do this, it is necessary to define standards for strengthening industrial, investment, economic and commercial cooperation
," Shalaev said.
He also noted the importance of the agreement, adding that "with the signing of such a document, effective interaction between the two countries is guaranteed for many years."