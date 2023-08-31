https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/italian-archaeologists-unearth-older-ruins-of-unique-ancient-roman-temple-1113007708.html

Italian Archaeologists Unearth ‘Older Ruins’ of Unique Ancient Roman Temple

The ruins of the temple were discovered by workers building a shopping mall on the outskirts of Sarsina, Italy in December 2022.

The discovery of an ancient Roman temple on a supermarket building site in northern Italy "could be just the tip of the iceberg" in terms of excavations, a US news network has reported.The excavation works kicked off late last year after the ruins of the temple were discovered by those involved in the construction of a shopping mall in Sarsina.Pirraglia told the news network that the excavations are still underway as the archaeologists have already identified “an older, deeper layer of ruins dating back to the 4th century BC, when the Umbrian people [an ancient Italic tribe who predated the Romans] lived in the area.” According to her, “the entire temple could be even larger” than what the scientists now see.Federica Gonzato, superintendent of archaeology, fine arts and landscape for the provinces of Ravenna, Rimini and Forlì-Cesena, which includes Sarsina, in turn made it clear that the town’s administration plans to preserve the ruins and relocate the supermarket building site to a separate area.Gonzato specifically pointed to the temple’s eyebrow-raising state of preservation, something that she said makes the discovery exceptional.She expressed hope that the discovery of the temple would shed more light on demography and urban transformations in ancient times. “This is the beauty of Italy: wherever you dig, some hidden treasure comes out of the ground. Wonders never cease to amaze us,” Gonzato concluded.

