https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/jet-skiing-man-discovers-wwi-era-ship-once-the-size-of-a-football-field--1113006320.html

Jet Skiing Man Discovers WWI-Era Ship Once the Size of a Football Field

Jet Skiing Man Discovers WWI-Era Ship Once the Size of a Football Field

Though the large wooden ships were modeled on ships from the 19th-century, these vessels were actually used in WWI as the US struggled with their steel supply.

2023-08-31T04:02+0000

2023-08-31T04:02+0000

2023-08-31T04:02+0000

beyond politics

us

shipwreck

texas

world war i

world war i

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1f/1113006146_35:0:1279:700_1920x0_80_0_0_04f32867e27b2763490279bb8b329eaf.png

After a summer of heat and minimal rainfall in Texas, a jet skier in Evadale made a shocking discovery after coming across debris that belonged to a wooden ship dating back to World War I.Bill Milner was jet skiing on the Neches River, just north of Beaumont, Texas, when he found what he knew to be a very large vessel.Within moments, he informed the Ice House Museum in nearby Silsbee of his discovery, with the museum later contacting the Texas Historical Commission in Austin. Further analysis of the scene revealed that Milner had not only stumbled across one large wooden ship, but potentially five.When the US first entered WWI in 1917, officials established the Emergency Fleet Corporation which built 19th-century-style wooden ships powered by steam engines due to short supplies of steel, and because many of the active shipyards were completely full as they worked to build steel ships. The wooden ships, in any case, were only destined to make a one-way voyage to deliver supplies.However, with the war ending in 1918, the US government had no idea how to sell their 280-foot-long wooden ships. The US government later allowed the ships, which were built in Beaumont, to be abandoned or sold for its timber and iron for a 0.0040% of what the entire ship had cost to make.Citing an article from 1924, an official with the Ice House Museum indicated the five ships that were discovered by Milner caught fire that same year in the Neches River, burning down to their waterline.

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

wwi shipwreck, wwi, history, shipwreck, sunken ship, texas, neches river