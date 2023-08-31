https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/lavrov-and-turkish-foreign-minister-fidan-hold-press-conference-1113020655.html

Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan Hold Press Conference

Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan Hold Press Conference

Top diplomats will discuss broad range of geopolitical and economic issues. It is a first time Hakan Fidan comes to Moscow as a head of Turkish diplomacy.

2023-08-31T14:22+0000

2023-08-31T14:22+0000

2023-08-31T14:22+0000

world

russia

sergey lavrov

turkiye

hakan fidan

black sea grain deal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1f/1113020492_0:128:2933:1778_1920x0_80_0_0_6e846b453b9d8b33d4a3726c0b8ff541.jpg

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan are holding a press conference after bilateral talks earlier in the day. According to official information, the two men were expected to discuss a broad range of foreign policy issues with special emphasis on the Ukrainian crisis and the Black Sea Grain Deal. Attention was also paid to Middle Eastern politics, including rapprochement between Turkiye and Syria. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

russia

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov and Turkish FM Fidan give press conference in Moscow Lavrov and Turkish FM Fidan give press conference in Moscow 2023-08-31T14:22+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, turkiye, russia foreign policy, sergey lavrov, hakan fidan, russia and turkiye