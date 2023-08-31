https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/lavrov-and-turkish-foreign-minister-fidan-hold-press-conference-1113020655.html
Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan Hold Press Conference
Top diplomats will discuss broad range of geopolitical and economic issues. It is a first time Hakan Fidan comes to Moscow as a head of Turkish diplomacy.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan are holding a press conference after bilateral talks earlier in the day. According to official information, the two men were expected to discuss a broad range of foreign policy issues with special emphasis on the Ukrainian crisis and the Black Sea Grain Deal. Attention was also paid to Middle Eastern politics, including rapprochement between Turkiye and Syria. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
It is the first time Hakan Fidan has come to Moscow as the head of Turkish diplomacy.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan are holding a press conference after bilateral talks earlier in the day.
According to official information, the two men were expected to discuss a broad range of foreign policy issues with special emphasis on the Ukrainian crisis and the Black Sea Grain Deal.
Attention was also paid to Middle Eastern politics, including rapprochement between Turkiye and Syria.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.