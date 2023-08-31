International
Niger Leadership Reportedly Suspends UN, NGO Work in Military Zones
Niger Leadership Reportedly Suspends UN, NGO Work in Military Zones
The government of Niger, currently under command of military leadership, announced Thursday that the work of international organizations and UN agencies is prohibited in the areas of military operations.
The statement through the Interior Ministry was reportedly relayed to the wider public via broadcast on national radio."Due to the current security situation and the ongoing implementation of the tasks set by the armed forces of Niger, the Ministry of Internal Affairs informs international organizations, national and international NGOs and UN agencies present in Niger that their activities and movements in the areas of [military] operations are temporarily suspended," the Nigerien Ministry of the Interior said in a statement, cited by French media. The statement, however, did not specify which districts of the country the decree concerns.
Niger Leadership Reportedly Suspends UN, NGO Work in Military Zones

21:42 GMT 31.08.2023
Nigerien soldiers stand guard as supporters of Niger's National Council of Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) protest outside the Niger and French airbase in Niamey on August 30, 2023 to demand the departure of the French army from Niger.
Nigerien soldiers stand guard as supporters of Niger's National Council of Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) protest outside the Niger and French airbase in Niamey on August 30, 2023 to demand the departure of the French army from Niger. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / -
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The government of Niger, currently under command of military leadership, announced Thursday that the work of international organizations and UN agencies is prohibited in the areas of military operations.
The statement through the Interior Ministry was reportedly relayed to the wider public via broadcast on national radio.
"Due to the current security situation and the ongoing implementation of the tasks set by the armed forces of Niger, the Ministry of Internal Affairs informs international organizations, national and international NGOs and UN agencies present in Niger that their activities and movements in the areas of [military] operations are temporarily suspended," the Nigerien Ministry of the Interior said in a statement, cited by French media.
The statement, however, did not specify which districts of the country the decree concerns.
Africa
French Troops Reportedly Given Until September 3 to Withdraw From Niger
30 August, 21:30 GMT

Niger came under military leadership on July 26 after Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani.

Most Western countries as well as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned it. In early August, ECOWAS adopted a plan for a potential military intervention in Niger.

