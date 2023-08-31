https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/niger-leadership-reportedly-suspends-un-ngo-work-in-military-zones-1113031444.html
Niger Leadership Reportedly Suspends UN, NGO Work in Military Zones
The government of Niger, currently under command of military leadership, announced Thursday that the work of international organizations and UN agencies is prohibited in the areas of military operations.
The statement through the Interior Ministry was reportedly relayed to the wider public via broadcast on national radio."Due to the current security situation and the ongoing implementation of the tasks set by the armed forces of Niger, the Ministry of Internal Affairs informs international organizations, national and international NGOs and UN agencies present in Niger that their activities and movements in the areas of [military] operations are temporarily suspended," the Nigerien Ministry of the Interior said in a statement, cited by French media. The statement, however, did not specify which districts of the country the decree concerns.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The government of Niger, currently under command of military leadership, announced Thursday that the work of international organizations and UN agencies is prohibited in the areas of military operations.
The statement through the Interior Ministry was reportedly relayed to the wider public via broadcast on national radio.
"Due to the current security situation and the ongoing implementation of the tasks set by the armed forces of Niger, the Ministry of Internal Affairs informs international organizations, national and international NGOs and UN agencies present in Niger that their activities and movements in the areas of [military] operations are temporarily suspended," the Nigerien Ministry of the Interior said in a statement, cited by French media.
The statement, however, did not specify which districts of the country the decree concerns.
Niger came under military leadership on July 26 after Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani.
Most Western countries as well as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned it. In early August, ECOWAS adopted a plan for a potential military intervention in Niger.