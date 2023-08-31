https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/over-100-schools-in-england-shut-down-due-to-risk-of-collapse-1113029382.html

Over 100 Schools in England Shut Down Due to Risk of Collapse

UK authorities ordered the closure of more than 100 schools in England days before the start of the academic year amid a high risk of collapse due to the presence of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete in their construction.

Earlier, media reported that the UK Department for Education was urgently calling schools a few days before the start of the school year to make sure they have a plan in place in the event of a building collapse. This year, most schools in England start the school year on September 4. This type of concrete was widely used in the construction of one- and two-story public buildings in the United Kingdom in the 1950s through the 1990s. The material is similar to normal concrete, but it is lighter, less durable and more susceptible to deterioration from moisture. As a result, there are now concerns about the durability of dozens of schools and hospitals, among other structures. Since 2015, 15 billion pounds ($19 billion) has been invested to keep schools safe and operational, while 500 school buildings will be transformed over the next decade through the School Rebuilding Programme, the UK government said.

