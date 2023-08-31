https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/over-200000-people-remain-without-power-after-hurricane-idalia-ravages-florida-georgia-1113031579.html

Over 200,000 People Remain Without Power After Hurricane Idalia Ravages Florida, Georgia

Over 200,000 People Remain Without Power After Hurricane Idalia Ravages Florida, Georgia

As well as leaving thousands without power, the storm managed to cut trees in half, and lift sailboats out of their ports.

Over 200,000 people remain without power across Florida and Georgia in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall as a Category 3 cyclone after reaching maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour.Floridians are continuing to deal with the fallout caused by the powerful storm, many of whom are struggling without electricity after Idalia made its landfall early Wednesday along the state’s Big Bend near Keaton Beach - a region located just southeast of Tallahassee, but north of the Tampa metro area.Over 300,000 homes and businesses were left without power along the coast of Florida, as well as in Georgia and North Carolina shortly after the impact of Hurricane Idalia. However, more than 24 hours after landfall, some 139,938 Floridians, 60,758 Georgians and 2,236 residents in North Carolina were still without power, according to PowerOutage.us.Tampa Electric, a power company in Florida, was able to secure about 3,000 workers, including line crews, tree trimmers and damage assessors, prior to the storm.As well as leaving thousands without power, the storm also left roads littered with debris and the fear of severe flooding.At least three deaths were reported following the hurricane. One individual was killed in Georgia after a tree fell on a vehicle, according to a state official. In Florida, authorities said two men were also killed in separate rain-related crashes just hours before the storm impacted the state.Idalia is reported to be one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the densely forested, rural region that is the Big Bend, and forced nearly half of the state’s 67 counties to implement evacuation orders hours before the storm. Luckily, as the storm began to blow towards Georgia, it quickly began to dissipate and was downgraded to a tropical storm by Wednesday afternoon.However, the storm surged in the eastern parts of North Carolina, bringing heavy rainfall and deadly flash flooding to the region. According to Deanne Criswell, the Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator, the storm left some areas of the region doused in 10 inches of rain, as well as a 15-foot storm surge that was deemed “life-threatening.”The powerful cyclone also prompted residents of North Carolina to be also placed under a tornado watch, which was subsequently lifted at 4 a.m. ET on Thursday.US President Joe Biden has indicated he will be traveling to Florida on Saturday to assess the damages in addition to pledging support for hard-hit communities.

