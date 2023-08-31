https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/russias-top-diplomat-lavrov-meets-turkish-counterpart-fidan-1113012320.html

Russia’s Top Diplomat Lavrov Meets Turkish Counterpart Fidan

Russia's Top Diplomat Lavrov Meets Turkish Counterpart Fidan

It is the first time when Hakan Fidan comes to Moscow as a head of Turkish diplomacy.

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks with Turkish foreign policy chief Hakan Fidan. One of the central topics of the meeting will be the situation around the grain deal, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing. Lavrov and Fidan are also expected to discuss a range of foreign policy issues with the emphasis on the Ukrainian crisis and energy cooperation.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!

