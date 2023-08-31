https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/russias-top-diplomat-lavrov-meets-turkish-counterpart-fidan-1113012320.html
Russia’s Top Diplomat Lavrov Meets Turkish Counterpart Fidan
It is the first time when Hakan Fidan comes to Moscow as a head of Turkish diplomacy.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks with Turkish foreign policy chief Hakan Fidan. One of the central topics of the meeting will be the situation around the grain deal, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing. Lavrov and Fidan are also expected to discuss a range of foreign policy issues with the emphasis on the Ukrainian crisis and energy cooperation.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
Russia’s Top Diplomat Lavrov Meets Turkish Counterpart Fidan
This is Hakan Fidan's first visit to Moscow as the head of Turkish diplomacy, and he is due to be in Russia from August 31 to September 1.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks with Turkish foreign policy chief Hakan Fidan.
One of the central topics of the meeting will be the situation around the grain deal, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.
"One of the topics of the upcoming Russian-Turkish negotiations at the level of foreign ministers will be the situation around the Istanbul agreements: both the Black Sea initiative on the export of Ukrainian food, terminated on July 17, and the current Russia-UN memorandum on the normalization of domestic agricultural exports," she said at a briefing on Wednesday.
Lavrov and Fidan are also expected to discuss a range of foreign policy issues with the emphasis on the Ukrainian crisis and energy cooperation.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!