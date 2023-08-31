https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/watch-russian-t-72-b3-tank-in-combat-in-special-op-zone-1113018411.html

Watch Russian T-72 B3 Tank in Combat in Special Op Zone

T-72 is a Russian tank armed with a 125 mm cannon, coaxial machine gun and separate heavy machine gun. The machine guns are used to eradicate infantry or other unarmored targets not worth spending main gun shells on.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage showing T-72B3 crews engaged in combat. The tank moved to firing position and unleashed havoc on the camouflaged positions of Ukrainian troops. According to tank commander codenamed Pyramid, the crew members of the armored machine must work in unison – as one family or even as one mechanism.

Sergey Lebedev

