As Black August Ends, Africa Rises Up

As Black August Ends, Africa Rises Up

Baltimore Proposes Its Own “Cop City,” Activists Call For Solidarity with West Africa, Biden Maintains DPRK Travel Ban

2023-09-01T04:45+0000

2023-09-01T04:45+0000

2023-09-01T11:38+0000

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1f/1113030753_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6c4b948a58812ac95db9cd3885a505a3.png

As Black August Ends, Africa Rises Up

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog to discuss a proposed police training facility in Baltimore which has been compared to Atlanta’s “Cop City,” why many activists are opposing this facility and the proposed public funding for it, and why the proposed location of the facility on the campus of a historically Black university has drawn controversy.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Fatu Koroma and Safia Amadou with the Africa United Movement to discuss ongoing political turmoil on the African continent and why many people call these transitions revolutions, why many Africans on the continent are calling for solidarity from Africans in the diaspora all over the world, and the role the US has played in propping up unpopular governments on the African continent.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Betsy Yoon, member of Nodutdol for Korean Community Development to discuss the Biden administration renewing a travel ban on US citizens visiting North Korea, how this ban serves to sustain a narrative about North Korea that "demonizes the country and its people", and how these narratives affect the international Korean diaspora.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss the ongoing political crises in Gabon and Niger and the wave of anti-colonial sentiment on the African continent, the end of Black August and why the period is important in Black radical history and tradition, and the legacies of Hip-Hop in the US and abroad.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

