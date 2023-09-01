https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/brics-expansion-will-strengthen-opec-provide-more-leverage---us-economist-jeffrey-sachs-1113034979.html

BRICS Expansion Will Strengthen OPEC+, Provide More Leverage - US Economist Jeffrey Sachs

BRICS Expansion Will Strengthen OPEC+, Provide More Leverage - US Economist Jeffrey Sachs

The recently-announced BRICS expansion will strengthen the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus (OPEC+) and give BRICS nations more leverage in negotiations on the global stage, Jeffrey Sachs, renowned US economist and President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, told Sputnik.

"The BRICS expansion will strengthen the BRICS members and give these members more leverage in negotiations in international forums. It will also strengthen OPEC+," Sachs said. Sachs further noted that the BRICS nations will play a leading role as the world goes through a deep energy transition to zero-carbon energy, including renewables, green hydrogen, and nuclear, among others. At its recent summit in Johannesburg, the BRICS group of major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - announced that its membership is more than doubling. Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia were invited to join BRICS with membership effective January 1, 2024. According to the group, this year, the BRICS overtook the global GDP contribution of the G7 countries and accounts for nearly one-third of world economic activity.

