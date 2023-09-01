https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/china-opposes-using-competition-as-pretext-for-increased-containment-by-us---beijing-1113041765.html
China Opposes Using Competition as Pretext for Increased Containment by US - Beijing
Beijing opposes ongoing attempts by the US government to use competition as a pretext to put extra pressure on China and wage trade wars against it, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.
"They [the United States] use the state apparatus, the entire government in all directions and in all areas to put pressure on China, to block and contain China, and to wage a tariff war, a trade war, a technology war, a war of chips and a war of rules ... China strongly opposes containment and pressure in the name of competition," Wang told a press briefing. The international community clearly sees that the US is trying to gain an advantage, not to ensure a fair competition, which Washington has been mentioning on many occasions as if it has become the main topic of bilateral relations, the spokesman added. The US's current approach will only push the two countries into confrontation and conflict, and lead the world to a new Cold War characterized by division and upheaval, Wang warned. Last month, the newly released 2023 US National Intelligence Strategy said that China is the only US competitor that has the intent and growing ability to change the world order.
10:41 GMT 01.09.2023 (Updated: 13:53 GMT 01.09.2023)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing opposes ongoing attempts by the US government to use competition as a pretext to put extra pressure on China and wage trade wars against it, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.
"They [the United States] use the state apparatus, the entire government in all directions and in all areas to put pressure on China, to block and contain China, and to wage a tariff war, a trade war, a technology war, a war of chips and a war of rules ... China strongly opposes containment and pressure in the name of competition," Wang told a press briefing.
The international community clearly sees that the US is trying to gain an advantage, not to ensure a fair competition, which Washington has been mentioning on many occasions as if it has become the main topic of bilateral relations, the spokesman added.
The US's current approach will only push the two countries into confrontation and conflict, and lead the world to a new Cold War characterized by division and upheaval, Wang warned.
Last month, the newly released 2023 US National Intelligence Strategy said that China is the only US competitor
that has the intent and growing ability to change the world order.