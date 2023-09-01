International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/china-opposes-using-competition-as-pretext-for-increased-containment-by-us---beijing-1113041765.html
China Opposes Using Competition as Pretext for Increased Containment by US - Beijing
China Opposes Using Competition as Pretext for Increased Containment by US - Beijing
Beijing opposes ongoing attempts by the US government to use competition as a pretext to put extra pressure on China and wage trade wars against it, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.
2023-09-01T10:41+0000
2023-09-01T13:53+0000
world
china
beijing
washington
chinese foreign ministry
wang wenbin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082248057_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_aa9cefac610f2aac00bf5bfaa0e0095a.jpg
"They [the United States] use the state apparatus, the entire government in all directions and in all areas to put pressure on China, to block and contain China, and to wage a tariff war, a trade war, a technology war, a war of chips and a war of rules ... China strongly opposes containment and pressure in the name of competition," Wang told a press briefing. The international community clearly sees that the US is trying to gain an advantage, not to ensure a fair competition, which Washington has been mentioning on many occasions as if it has become the main topic of bilateral relations, the spokesman added. The US's current approach will only push the two countries into confrontation and conflict, and lead the world to a new Cold War characterized by division and upheaval, Wang warned. Last month, the newly released 2023 US National Intelligence Strategy said that China is the only US competitor that has the intent and growing ability to change the world order.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/china-warns-us-commerce-secretary-against-trade-decoupling-1113013838.html
china
beijing
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082248057_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2ec5042cc7ab45f61cc66b5433bb79e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
attempts by the us government, pressure on china, chinese foreign ministry
attempts by the us government, pressure on china, chinese foreign ministry

China Opposes Using Competition as Pretext for Increased Containment by US - Beijing

10:41 GMT 01.09.2023 (Updated: 13:53 GMT 01.09.2023)
© AP Photo / Andy WongA woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sits near a screen showing China and U.S. flags as she listens to a speech by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Lanting Forum on bringing China-U.S. relations back to the right track, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sits near a screen showing China and U.S. flags as she listens to a speech by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Lanting Forum on bringing China-U.S. relations back to the right track, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2023
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing opposes ongoing attempts by the US government to use competition as a pretext to put extra pressure on China and wage trade wars against it, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.
"They [the United States] use the state apparatus, the entire government in all directions and in all areas to put pressure on China, to block and contain China, and to wage a tariff war, a trade war, a technology war, a war of chips and a war of rules ... China strongly opposes containment and pressure in the name of competition," Wang told a press briefing.
The international community clearly sees that the US is trying to gain an advantage, not to ensure a fair competition, which Washington has been mentioning on many occasions as if it has become the main topic of bilateral relations, the spokesman added.
The US's current approach will only push the two countries into confrontation and conflict, and lead the world to a new Cold War characterized by division and upheaval, Wang warned.
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo (R) speaks next to US Ambassador to China Nick Burns (L) during a meeting with China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2023
World
China Warns US Commerce Secretary Against Trade 'Decoupling'
Yesterday, 13:55 GMT
Last month, the newly released 2023 US National Intelligence Strategy said that China is the only US competitor that has the intent and growing ability to change the world order.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала