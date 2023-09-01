https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/drone-flying-to-moscow-destroyed-near-russian-capital---mayor-sobyanin-1113036081.html

Drone Flying to Moscow Destroyed Near Russian Capital - Mayor Sobyanin

A drone flying toward Moscow was destroyed in the Moscow Region, no casualties or damage were reported, the Russian capital's Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram.

"Today, air defense forces near Lyubertsy thwarted another attempt by a drone to fly to Moscow. Preliminarily, there were no casualties or damage. Emergency services are working at the scene of the incident," Sobyanin said.The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that air defenses have thwarted Ukraine's attempt to carry out a terrorist attack by destroying an aircraft-type drone over the city of Lyubertsy, east of Moscow.Russian air defense systems have destroyed an aircraft-type UAV over the territory of the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry added."This morning, at about 07:30 Moscow time [04:30 GMT], another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of Russia was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it was "destroyed by on-duty air defense systems over the territory of the Belgorod Region."Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in last several months after loss of several strategic locations and growing number of casualties. Military experts stress that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia pursue no meaningful military goal apart from boosting morale among Ukrainians.

