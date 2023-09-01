https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/ex-nato-military-committee-chair-kujat-warns-switzerland-against-rapprochement-with-bloc-1113033038.html

Ex-NATO Military Committee Chair Kujat Warns Switzerland Against Rapprochement With Bloc

Former NATO Military Committee Chairman and Chief of Staff of the German Armed Forces Harald Kujat on Thursday warned Switzerland against the rapprochement with NATO.

"I will say this as a former chairman of the NATO Military Committee: Switzerland has a history of maintaining its security through its neutrality. For Switzerland, the future in security and freedom means the need to maintain neutrality," Kujat said in an interview with Swiss media when asked whether Switzerland should get closer to NATO in the present environment. Switzerland will be involved in a confrontation in the event of joining NATO, Kujat explained. The Swiss Federation Council said in mid-August that Bern wants to increase its military budget to 1% of GDP by 2030 and strengthen cooperation with the European Union and NATO against the background of the Ukraine conflict.

