https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/polish-military-helicopter-violates-belarusian-border---belarusian-border-service-1113058473.html
Polish Military Helicopter Violates Belarusian Border
Polish Military Helicopter Violates Belarusian Border
The Belarusian border service stated on Friday that a Polish military helicopter violated the state border.
2023-09-01T17:48+0000
2023-09-01T17:48+0000
2023-09-01T18:25+0000
military
poland
belarus
grodno
mi-24
border tensions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19222/86/192228679_0:19:1000:582_1920x0_80_0_0_e8493e53a5059b01a821a863bc1e2f4e.jpg
"On September 1, Belarusian border guards recorded a violation of the Belarusian airspace by Poland in the Berastavitsa district of the Grodno Region. A Polish Mi-24 military helicopter crossed the state border at an extremely low altitude, entered a total of 1200 meters [3,900 feet] into the territory of Belarus and then turned back," the Belarusian border service said on Telegram.In addition, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry stated that it had summoned the Polish charge d'affaires following the state border violation incident by a Polish helicopter.Poland must provide an explanation of the incident and conduct an investigation, the ministry added.The Polish Foreign Ministry said that Warsaw treats with "caution" the information about the violation of the Belarusian border by a helicopter and will analyze it.Tensions on the Belarus-Poland border have been rising since the beginning of the Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and had a particular upsurge after Russia deployed tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, causing a backlash from Eastern European NATO countries.NATO has been circling Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union, incorporating more and more countries, coming closer to Russian borders. Among other NATO allies, Poland demonstrates particularly blatant anti-Russian prejudice, which drives uts officials to make provocative statements against both Russia and Belarus (which is a Russian ally). Thus, Poland has been actively participating in all NATO military exercises in close vicinity of Russia and Belarus borders.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/why-nato-has-no-right-to-complain-about-russian-nukes-in-belarus-1110654526.html
poland
belarus
grodno
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19222/86/192228679_115:0:1000:664_1920x0_80_0_0_1330361c1f45ed2c836e9a094dcbc82c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
polish helicopter, belarusian airspace, belarusian state border, state border violation, poland-belarus relations, belarus-poland relations, poland-belarus tensions, border tensions, belarus-poland tensions
polish helicopter, belarusian airspace, belarusian state border, state border violation, poland-belarus relations, belarus-poland relations, poland-belarus tensions, border tensions, belarus-poland tensions
Polish Military Helicopter Violates Belarusian Border
17:48 GMT 01.09.2023 (Updated: 18:25 GMT 01.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Belarusian border service stated on Friday that a Polish military helicopter violated the state border.
"On September 1, Belarusian border guards recorded a violation of the Belarusian airspace by Poland in the Berastavitsa district of the Grodno Region. A Polish Mi-24 military helicopter crossed the state border at an extremely low altitude, entered a total of 1200 meters [3,900 feet] into the territory of Belarus
and then turned back," the Belarusian border service said on Telegram.
In addition, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry stated that it had summoned the Polish charge d'affaires following the state border violation incident by a Polish helicopter.
"In connection with the recorded fact of the violation of the state border of the Republic of Belarus by a helicopter of the Polish armed forces, on September 1, 2023, the Charge d'affaires of Poland in Belarus Wojciech Filimonowicz was summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry," the statement said.
Poland
must provide an explanation of the incident and conduct an investigation, the ministry added.
"Poland must provide an appropriate explanation and conduct a thorough investigation of the incident. The results of the investigation and the causes of the incident, as is customary in international communication, should be provided to the Belarusian side within a reasonable time," the ministry concluded.
The Polish Foreign Ministry said that Warsaw treats with "caution" the information about the violation of the Belarusian border by a helicopter and will analyze it.
Tensions on the Belarus-Poland border have been rising since the beginning of the Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and had a particular upsurge after Russia deployed tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
, causing a backlash from Eastern European NATO countries.
NATO has been circling Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union, incorporating more and more countries, coming closer to Russian borders. Among other NATO allies, Poland demonstrates particularly blatant anti-Russian prejudice, which drives uts officials to make provocative statements against both Russia and Belarus (which is a Russian ally). Thus, Poland has been actively participating in all NATO military exercises
in close vicinity of Russia and Belarus borders.