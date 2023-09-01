https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/polish-military-helicopter-violates-belarusian-border---belarusian-border-service-1113058473.html

Polish Military Helicopter Violates Belarusian Border

Polish Military Helicopter Violates Belarusian Border

The Belarusian border service stated on Friday that a Polish military helicopter violated the state border.

"On September 1, Belarusian border guards recorded a violation of the Belarusian airspace by Poland in the Berastavitsa district of the Grodno Region. A Polish Mi-24 military helicopter crossed the state border at an extremely low altitude, entered a total of 1200 meters [3,900 feet] into the territory of Belarus and then turned back," the Belarusian border service said on Telegram.In addition, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry stated that it had summoned the Polish charge d'affaires following the state border violation incident by a Polish helicopter.Poland must provide an explanation of the incident and conduct an investigation, the ministry added.The Polish Foreign Ministry said that Warsaw treats with "caution" the information about the violation of the Belarusian border by a helicopter and will analyze it.Tensions on the Belarus-Poland border have been rising since the beginning of the Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and had a particular upsurge after Russia deployed tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, causing a backlash from Eastern European NATO countries.NATO has been circling Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union, incorporating more and more countries, coming closer to Russian borders. Among other NATO allies, Poland demonstrates particularly blatant anti-Russian prejudice, which drives uts officials to make provocative statements against both Russia and Belarus (which is a Russian ally). Thus, Poland has been actively participating in all NATO military exercises in close vicinity of Russia and Belarus borders.

