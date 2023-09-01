https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/putin-holds-open-lesson-to-give-students-a-talk-about-important-things-1113036768.html

Putin Holds Open Lesson to Give Students 'A Talk About Important Things'

Putin Holds Open Lesson to Give Students 'A Talk About Important Things'

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds an open lesson "A talk about important things".

vladimir putin

Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds an open lesson "A talk about important things".According to the Kremlin press office, Putin will hold an open lesson "A talk about important things" as part of the platform "Russia - the country of opportunities". The lesson will be attended by 30 students who have achieved outstanding results in their studies and have won international competitions.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

