Putin Holds Open Lesson to Give Students 'A Talk About Important Things'
Putin Holds Open Lesson to Give Students 'A Talk About Important Things'
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds an open lesson "A talk about important things".
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds an open lesson "A talk about important things".According to the Kremlin press office, Putin will hold an open lesson "A talk about important things" as part of the platform "Russia - the country of opportunities". The lesson will be attended by 30 students who have achieved outstanding results in their studies and have won international competitions.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Putin gives open lesson to mark start of academic year in Moscow region
Putin Holds Open Lesson to Give Students 'A Talk About Important Things'

13:06 GMT 01.09.2023 (Updated: 13:12 GMT 01.09.2023)
Vladimir Putin has already held one of these open lessons - "A talk about important things" - on September 1, 2022, in the museum and theater-educational complex in Kaliningrad when he spoke to schoolchildren - winners of Olympiads and competitions in the fields of culture, art, science and sports.
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds an open lesson "A talk about important things".
According to the Kremlin press office, Putin will hold an open lesson "A talk about important things" as part of the platform "Russia - the country of opportunities". The lesson will be attended by 30 students who have achieved outstanding results in their studies and have won international competitions.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
