Putin Says He Will Soon Meet With Xi

Putin Says He Will Soon Meet With Xi

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he will soon meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss, among other things, the development of humanitarian ties.

2023-09-01T14:32+0000

2023-09-01T14:32+0000

2023-09-01T15:43+0000

world

russia

china

vladimir putin

xi jinping

russia-china cooperation

"In the near future we will have events and a meeting with the Chinese Chairman. He calls me his friend, and I am happy to call him my friend, because he is a person who personally does a lot for the development of Russia-China relations and ties and in various fields. And we will definitely discuss with him what else can be done on this issue, and for the development of humanitarian contacts," Putin stated at a meeting with students "Important Conversations."As relations between the two countries grow stronger, the leaders meet increasingly often. In fact, the announced meeting is going to be the 41st one in the affluent list of the leaders meetings.Last time, the Chinese leader visited Moscow on March 20-22 - days after being reelected for a third term on March 10. Once again, Russia was chosen the first foreign state to visit by Xi after his reelection.

russia

china

2023

