International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/putin-says-he-will-soon-meet-with-xi-1113053182.html
Putin Says He Will Soon Meet With Xi
Putin Says He Will Soon Meet With Xi
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he will soon meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss, among other things, the development of humanitarian ties.
2023-09-01T14:32+0000
2023-09-01T15:43+0000
world
russia
china
vladimir putin
xi jinping
russia-china cooperation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108630208_0:0:2853:1606_1920x0_80_0_0_b7e3e00ce17bf69c59b84e097474b547.jpg
"In the near future we will have events and a meeting with the Chinese Chairman. He calls me his friend, and I am happy to call him my friend, because he is a person who personally does a lot for the development of Russia-China relations and ties and in various fields. And we will definitely discuss with him what else can be done on this issue, and for the development of humanitarian contacts," Putin stated at a meeting with students "Important Conversations."As relations between the two countries grow stronger, the leaders meet increasingly often. In fact, the announced meeting is going to be the 41st one in the affluent list of the leaders meetings.Last time, the Chinese leader visited Moscow on March 20-22 - days after being reelected for a third term on March 10. Once again, Russia was chosen the first foreign state to visit by Xi after his reelection.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230320/10-years-40-meetings-what-to-expect-from-xi-jinpings-visit-to-russia-for-talks-with-putin-1108575480.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108630208_18:0:2749:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5dbd74cfbd5636fbc88b14a62f09c4dd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian-chinese relations, russia-china relations, russia china relations, bilateral cooperation, are china and russia allies, putin-xi meeting, putin-xi negotiations, xi-putin meeting, xi-putin negotiations, multilateral world order, multilateral world, polycentric world order, polycentric world, no to us hegemony, russia-china alliance, china-russia alliance, putin-xi friendship, xi-putin friendship
russian-chinese relations, russia-china relations, russia china relations, bilateral cooperation, are china and russia allies, putin-xi meeting, putin-xi negotiations, xi-putin meeting, xi-putin negotiations, multilateral world order, multilateral world, polycentric world order, polycentric world, no to us hegemony, russia-china alliance, china-russia alliance, putin-xi friendship, xi-putin friendship

Putin Says He Will Soon Meet With Xi

14:32 GMT 01.09.2023 (Updated: 15:43 GMT 01.09.2023)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankMarch 20, 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Xi Jinping (left) during a meeting.
March 20, 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Xi Jinping (left) during a meeting. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2023
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he will soon meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss, among other things, the development of humanitarian ties.
"In the near future we will have events and a meeting with the Chinese Chairman. He calls me his friend, and I am happy to call him my friend, because he is a person who personally does a lot for the development of Russia-China relations and ties and in various fields. And we will definitely discuss with him what else can be done on this issue, and for the development of humanitarian contacts," Putin stated at a meeting with students "Important Conversations."
As relations between the two countries grow stronger, the leaders meet increasingly often. In fact, the announced meeting is going to be the 41st one in the affluent list of the leaders meetings.

“You are the first foreign head of state I have met. I get the impression that you and I always treat each other in an openhearted manner. We are similar in character and have become good friends,” Xi told Putin during the first visit in 2013. “I will come to Russia often, and President Putin will visit us more often,” Xi promised.

Last time, the Chinese leader visited Moscow on March 20-22 - days after being reelected for a third term on March 10. Once again, Russia was chosen the first foreign state to visit by Xi after his reelection.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the USSR and China at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow. June 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2023
Analysis
10 Years, 40 Meetings: What to Expect From Xi Jinping’s Visit to Russia for Talks With Putin
20 March, 05:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала