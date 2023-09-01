International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/turkiye-warned-west-on-risks-of-surging-food-costs-if-black-sea-conflict-breaks-out---source-1113034825.html
Turkiye Warned West on Risks of Surging Food Costs if Black Sea Conflict Breaks Out - Source
Turkiye Warned West on Risks of Surging Food Costs if Black Sea Conflict Breaks Out - Source
Ankara has warned its Western partners in discussions of the risks of a sharp increase in prices of agricultural products in the event of escalation in the Black Sea region, a source tied to negotiations has told Sputnik.
2023-09-01T04:19+0000
2023-09-01T04:19+0000
black sea grain deal
russia
turkiye
black sea
the united nations (un)
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104427554_0:136:3071:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_d1e95b1c35e8eae80391dc614dac8557.jpg
"Yes, we have warned our Western partners about it. And the United Nations has repeatedly warned about this in its statements. The risks are very high now when we see an escalation of tensions in the region through which agricultural products are shipped," the source said when asked about ongoing discussions on risks of an increase in prices of agricultural products.The source's comments came in addition to assurances in understanding that the new package of proposals on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, made by Turkiye and the United Nations, does not guarantee Russia's return to the grain deal.When asked about Russia's position in the negotiations on the resumption of the grain deal, the source said it is very principled."The Russian side requires guarantees," he said, not providing any details about the negotiation process.Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday, after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, that Ankara, in cooperation with the UN, has prepared new proposals regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative for its resumption.US Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Thursday that he had sent concrete solutions to Lavrov about more effective access of Russian products to global markets as part of his efforts to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/what-is-the-ukraine-grain-deal-everything-you-need-to-know-1111913789.html
russia
turkiye
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104427554_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a1ddc16398dcc257d6258631fe1beee3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkiye, black sea region, black sea grain initiative, grain exports, global food prices, global economy
turkiye, black sea region, black sea grain initiative, grain exports, global food prices, global economy

Turkiye Warned West on Risks of Surging Food Costs if Black Sea Conflict Breaks Out - Source

04:19 GMT 01.09.2023
© AP Photo / Emrah GurelA boat with Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials heads to the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, to check if the grain shipment is in accordance with a crucial agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kiev, at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul, Turkiye, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
A boat with Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials heads to the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, to check if the grain shipment is in accordance with a crucial agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kiev, at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul, Turkiye, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2023
© AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Ankara has warned its Western partners in discussions of the risks of a sharp increase in prices of agricultural products in the event of escalation in the Black Sea region, a source participating in the negotiations has told Sputnik.
"Yes, we have warned our Western partners about it. And the United Nations has repeatedly warned about this in its statements. The risks are very high now when we see an escalation of tensions in the region through which agricultural products are shipped," the source said when asked about ongoing discussions on risks of an increase in prices of agricultural products.

"The efforts of Turkiye and the UN, among others, are aimed at preventing a food crisis and eliminating the risks of hunger in the countries in need."

The source's comments came in addition to assurances in understanding that the new package of proposals on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, made by Turkiye and the United Nations, does not guarantee Russia's return to the grain deal.
"In the media and some discussions, we see statements that these new proposals can guarantee Russia's return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative. This is a false vision, as there is a lot of work to be done to remove all obstacles to the export of Russian agricultural products and meet the expectations [of Moscow]," the source said.
A boat with Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials heads to the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, to check if the grain shipment is in accordance with a crucial agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kiev, at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul, Turkiye, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2023
What is the Black Sea Grain Deal? Everything You Need to Know
17 July, 08:52 GMT
When asked about Russia's position in the negotiations on the resumption of the grain deal, the source said it is very principled.
"The Russian side requires guarantees," he said, not providing any details about the negotiation process.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday, after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, that Ankara, in cooperation with the UN, has prepared new proposals regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative for its resumption.
US Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Thursday that he had sent concrete solutions to Lavrov about more effective access of Russian products to global markets as part of his efforts to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul on July 22, 2022, to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize skyrocketing food prices amid continued sanctions against Russia.

Although the agreement had previously been extended several times, it was allowed to expire in mid-July after clauses outlined under the package were not implemented.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала