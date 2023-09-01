https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/turkiye-warned-west-on-risks-of-surging-food-costs-if-black-sea-conflict-breaks-out---source-1113034825.html

Turkiye Warned West on Risks of Surging Food Costs if Black Sea Conflict Breaks Out - Source

Turkiye Warned West on Risks of Surging Food Costs if Black Sea Conflict Breaks Out - Source

Ankara has warned its Western partners in discussions of the risks of a sharp increase in prices of agricultural products in the event of escalation in the Black Sea region, a source tied to negotiations has told Sputnik.

2023-09-01T04:19+0000

2023-09-01T04:19+0000

2023-09-01T04:19+0000

black sea grain deal

russia

turkiye

black sea

the united nations (un)

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104427554_0:136:3071:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_d1e95b1c35e8eae80391dc614dac8557.jpg

"Yes, we have warned our Western partners about it. And the United Nations has repeatedly warned about this in its statements. The risks are very high now when we see an escalation of tensions in the region through which agricultural products are shipped," the source said when asked about ongoing discussions on risks of an increase in prices of agricultural products.The source's comments came in addition to assurances in understanding that the new package of proposals on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, made by Turkiye and the United Nations, does not guarantee Russia's return to the grain deal.When asked about Russia's position in the negotiations on the resumption of the grain deal, the source said it is very principled."The Russian side requires guarantees," he said, not providing any details about the negotiation process.Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday, after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, that Ankara, in cooperation with the UN, has prepared new proposals regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative for its resumption.US Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Thursday that he had sent concrete solutions to Lavrov about more effective access of Russian products to global markets as part of his efforts to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/what-is-the-ukraine-grain-deal-everything-you-need-to-know-1111913789.html

russia

turkiye

black sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkiye, black sea region, black sea grain initiative, grain exports, global food prices, global economy