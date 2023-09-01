https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/us-economy-in-peril-as-inflation-rises-and-jobs-decrease-1113026642.html

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as the Federal Reserve rate hikes and the job market.

U.S. Economy in Peril as Inflation Rises and Jobs Decrease On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as the Federal Reserve rate hikes and the job market.

Steve Abramowicz, CEO of Mill Creek View, Podcast HostDan Kovalik, Human Rights Lawyer, Professor at the University of PittsburghAntonio Fernos, EconomistEsteban Carrillo, Ecuadorean Journalist, Editor for The CradleThe show begins with Steve Ambramowicz, owner and CEO of Mill Creek View and podcast host sharing his insights on the Bidens' role in shutting down the investigation into Burisma's founder.Then, Human Rights Lawyer Dan Kovalik joins The Final Countdown to discuss the two-year anniversary of Washington's withdrawal from Afghanistan and its aftermath.The final hour kicks off with Economist Antonio Fernos breaks down the current state of the US economy and the labor market amid predictions of Federal Reserve.The show closes with Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carrillo joining the show on the car bombings in Quito as the country prepares for the October run-off elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

