US to Reportedly Give Ukraine Depleted Uranium Munitions in Pending Arms Package
US to Reportedly Give Ukraine Depleted Uranium Munitions in Pending Arms Package
The United States will reportedly provide Ukraine with depleted uranium munitions in a new military aid package set to be announced within the next week.
The US will provide Ukraine with the armor-piercing munitions shot from Abrams tanks, US media reported, citing a document and two American officials. The United Kingdom has provided Ukraine with depleted uranium munitions, although the package will mark the first US commitment of the arms. The US is providing the munitions despite controversy over the use of depleted uranium, which critics argue may impact the health of civilians and create an environmental disaster that will affect the region for years. Among the many world leaders urging the US against its shipment, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier told Sputnik that the US simply doesn't consider the munitions use an issue "because they believe that, since they are on another continent, the supply of radioactive substances ... will not affect them."The pending military aid package will reportedly utilize the presidential drawdown authority, allowing the US to pull the munitions directly from its own stockpiles.
US to Reportedly Give Ukraine Depleted Uranium Munitions in Pending Arms Package

21:32 GMT 01.09.2023
© AP Photo / Hidajet delic
Куча 30-мм противотанковых снарядов на бывшем военном заводе в пригороде Сараево - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2023
© AP Photo / Hidajet delic
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will reportedly provide Ukraine with depleted uranium munitions in a new military aid package set to be announced within the next week.
The US will provide Ukraine with the armor-piercing munitions shot from Abrams tanks, US media reported, citing a document and two American officials. The United Kingdom has provided Ukraine with depleted uranium munitions, although the package will mark the first US commitment of the arms.
The US is providing the munitions despite controversy over the use of depleted uranium, which critics argue may impact the health of civilians and create an environmental disaster that will affect the region for years.
Among the many world leaders urging the US against its shipment, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier told Sputnik that the US simply doesn't consider the munitions use an issue "because they believe that, since they are on another continent, the supply of radioactive substances ... will not affect them."
The pending military aid package will reportedly utilize the presidential drawdown authority, allowing the US to pull the munitions directly from its own stockpiles.
