https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/us-to-reportedly-give-ukraine-depleted-uranium-munitions-in-pending-arms-package-1113063293.html

US to Reportedly Give Ukraine Depleted Uranium Munitions in Pending Arms Package

US to Reportedly Give Ukraine Depleted Uranium Munitions in Pending Arms Package

The United States will reportedly provide Ukraine with depleted uranium munitions in a new military aid package set to be announced within the next week.

2023-09-01T21:32+0000

2023-09-01T21:32+0000

2023-09-01T21:31+0000

world

us

ukraine

us military aid

united kingdom (uk)

depleted uranium

foreign aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/17/1108720431_0:165:1992:1286_1920x0_80_0_0_2952e99cf6437d49f192444d20bda7f3.jpg

The US will provide Ukraine with the armor-piercing munitions shot from Abrams tanks, US media reported, citing a document and two American officials. The United Kingdom has provided Ukraine with depleted uranium munitions, although the package will mark the first US commitment of the arms. The US is providing the munitions despite controversy over the use of depleted uranium, which critics argue may impact the health of civilians and create an environmental disaster that will affect the region for years. Among the many world leaders urging the US against its shipment, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier told Sputnik that the US simply doesn't consider the munitions use an issue "because they believe that, since they are on another continent, the supply of radioactive substances ... will not affect them."The pending military aid package will reportedly utilize the presidential drawdown authority, allowing the US to pull the munitions directly from its own stockpiles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/ukrainians-should-not-allow-use-of-uranium-shells-on-their-soil---serbian-health-minister-1112630844.html

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united states, ukraine military aid, depleted uranium munitions, military aid package