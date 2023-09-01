International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/watch-amateur-astronomer-films-object-striking-jupiter-1113062922.html
Watch: Amateur Astronomer Films Object Striking Jupiter
Watch: Amateur Astronomer Films Object Striking Jupiter
While the planet Jupiter is regularly struck by objects, for Earth scientists to capture it on film is rather rare. Earlier this week, two amateur astronomers managed to do just that.
2023-09-01T20:20+0000
2023-09-01T20:19+0000
beyond politics
jupiter
impact
astronomy
asteroid
comet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090292284_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7db01d9ac8ebd15a810f3e015ea6df2a.jpg
While the planet Jupiter is regularly struck by objects, for Earth scientists to capture it on film is rather rare; in fact, earlier this week, two amateur astronomers managed to do just that.According to media reports the impact was first observed by the OASES and PONCOTS astronomical observation projects on the Japanese island of Okinawa in the early morning hours of Tuesday.Several hours later, an anonymous space enthusiast account called MASA Planetary Log replied with a grainy video of the impact, which struck on Jupiter’s northern hemisphere and appears as a bright flash.The account operator told a US-based science outlet they were filming Jupiter as part of a project to continuously monitor its gaseous surface.However, they weren’t the only person to notice or film the impact event: Liu Qiqi at Zhengzhou University in China did so as well, posting footage on the B Site, a Chinese video-hosting social media site.The huge gas giant, our solar system’s largest planet, is commonly bombarded by objects thanks to its enormous gravitational pull and location in the middle of the solar system. One study in 2013 found that Jupiter is struck by objects of between 5 and 20 meters across between 12 and 60 times per year, with larger objects of up to 100 meters hitting it every few years. That’s roughly 10,000 times more frequent than Earth is struck by such objects.The meteor that exploded over the Russian city of Chelyabinsk in 2013 was about 18 meters across and exploded with a power of roughly 500 kilotons of TNT - equivalent to a medium-sized nuclear weapon.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/hydrogen-peroxide-found-on-poles-of-jupiters-ganymede-1112124586.html
jupiter
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090292284_222:0:1662:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f74ebc5b4a982f2851e472b19b0ec12b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jupiter; impact; asteroid; comet; amateur astronomer
jupiter; impact; asteroid; comet; amateur astronomer

Watch: Amateur Astronomer Films Object Striking Jupiter

20:20 GMT 01.09.2023
© NASA/JPL-CaltechThe view shows Jupiter including its Great red Spot captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft on the outbound leg of its 12th close flyby of the gas giant planet, April 1, 2018.
The view shows Jupiter including its Great red Spot captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft on the outbound leg of its 12th close flyby of the gas giant planet, April 1, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2023
© NASA/JPL-Caltech
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
The most famous impact on Jupiter, and the first time any collision between two celestial bodies was directly observed by astronomers, came in 1994 when the comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 broke apart in Jupiter’s gravity and plummeted into the planet. Since then, at least eight more impacts have been observed.
While the planet Jupiter is regularly struck by objects, for Earth scientists to capture it on film is rather rare; in fact, earlier this week, two amateur astronomers managed to do just that.
According to media reports the impact was first observed by the OASES and PONCOTS astronomical observation projects on the Japanese island of Okinawa in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

“If you were observing Jupiter around the same time, please check the shooting data again, and if you find a flash, please report it on TL or DM this account!” the project’s social media account posted shortly afterward.

Several hours later, an anonymous space enthusiast account called MASA Planetary Log replied with a grainy video of the impact, which struck on Jupiter’s northern hemisphere and appears as a bright flash.
The account operator told a US-based science outlet they were filming Jupiter as part of a project to continuously monitor its gaseous surface.
"When I woke up in the morning and opened X [Twitter], I saw information that a flash had been observed on the surface of Jupiter. That night, when I checked the video of the corresponding time, I saw a flash,” the user said. “I was very lucky to be photographing this phenomenon when it happened."
However, they weren’t the only person to notice or film the impact event: Liu Qiqi at Zhengzhou University in China did so as well, posting footage on the B Site, a Chinese video-hosting social media site.
NASA Juno Images From Jovian Moon Revealed - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2023
Beyond Politics
Hydrogen Peroxide Found on Poles of Jupiter's Ganymede
25 July, 01:16 GMT
The huge gas giant, our solar system’s largest planet, is commonly bombarded by objects thanks to its enormous gravitational pull and location in the middle of the solar system. One study in 2013 found that Jupiter is struck by objects of between 5 and 20 meters across between 12 and 60 times per year, with larger objects of up to 100 meters hitting it every few years. That’s roughly 10,000 times more frequent than Earth is struck by such objects.
The meteor that exploded over the Russian city of Chelyabinsk in 2013 was about 18 meters across and exploded with a power of roughly 500 kilotons of TNT - equivalent to a medium-sized nuclear weapon.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала