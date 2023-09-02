https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/australia-china-resume-high-level-dialogue-first-since-early-2020---canberra-1113082002.html

Australia, China Resume High-Level Dialogue First Since Early 2020

The first high-level dialogue between Australian and Chinese officials will take place on September 7 in Beijing.

"This is first time the Dialogue has been held since early 2020 and it represents another step towards increasing bilateral engagement and stabilising our relationship with China," Wong said in a statement. Wang also said that the resumption of the dialogue was facilitated by her meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing in December 2022. "It provides an opportunity for representatives from both countries to discuss our perspectives and how we can grow our cooperation in areas of shared interest," the minister added.The 7th Australia-China High Level Dialogue is expected to provide a platform for senior representatives from industry, government, academia, media and the arts "to exchange perspectives across the breadth of Australia and China's bilateral relationship," the statement read. The dialogue will also give an opportunity for the two sides to engage in a constructive discussion on a number of issues such as trade, investments, international security and people-to-people links, the Australian Foreign Ministry said in the statement.Wang will lead the Australian delegation, and former Australian Trade Minister Craig Emerson will co-chair the dialogue, while the Chinese delegation will be headed by former Chinese Foreign Minister Li Zhaoxing. In May 2020, China imposed an 80% tariff on Australian barley exports, thus practically closing its market. The move was in reaction to Australia's support of the United States' call to conduct an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19, implying Beijing was responsible for the virus. On February 6, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao spoke with Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell during the first bilateral meeting since 2019, which was widely interpreted as a sign both sides wanted to mend ties. On March 15, China lifted the ban on Australian coal imposed at the end of 2020. On April 11, Canberra suspended its suit to the World Trade Organization against Beijing after an agreement on Australian barley was reached.

