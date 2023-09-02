International
Elon Musk Believes President Biden Destroying Legitimacy of US Democratic System
Elon Musk Believes President Biden Destroying Legitimacy of US Democratic System
US billionaire and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, Elon Musk said on Saturday that US President Joe Biden is destroying the legitimacy of the country’s democratic system.
"True," Musk said on X in response to a post by American writer Michael Shellenberger, saying that the foundation of the US legal system — Equal justice under law — is in grave danger, and "Biden is destroying the legitimacy of our democratic system." Musk also agreed with Shellenberger’s thesis that the US Justice Department is actively preventing the prosecution of the president’s son, Hunter Biden, while seeking to imprison Biden’s political rival, former President Donald Trump. In September 2020, a report by two US Republican senators revealed Hunter Biden and his associates were involved with foreign individuals in millions of dollars worth of questionable financial transactions. The former US leader is facing criminal charges in Georgia for his alleged role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. The legal cases also come amid Trump's re-election bid in the 2024 US presidential election.
06:30 GMT 02.09.2023
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, Elon Musk said on Saturday that US President Joe Biden is destroying the legitimacy of the country’s democratic system.
"True," Musk said on X in response to a post by American writer Michael Shellenberger, saying that the foundation of the US legal system — Equal justice under law — is in grave danger, and "Biden is destroying the legitimacy of our democratic system."
Musk also agreed with Shellenberger’s thesis that the US Justice Department is actively preventing the prosecution of the president’s son, Hunter Biden, while seeking to imprison Biden’s political rival, former President Donald Trump.
In September 2020, a report by two US Republican senators revealed Hunter Biden and his associates were involved with foreign individuals in millions of dollars worth of questionable financial transactions.
Trump Pleads Not Guilty, Files Motion to Separate From Co-Defendants in Georgia Election Case
31 August, 18:53 GMT
Americas
Trump Pleads Not Guilty, Files Motion to Separate From Co-Defendants in Georgia Election Case
31 August, 18:53 GMT
The former US leader is facing criminal charges in Georgia for his alleged role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. The legal cases also come amid Trump's re-election bid in the 2024 US presidential election.
