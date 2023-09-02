https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/ex-italian-pm-france-likely-downed-passenger-plane-trying-to-kill-libyas-gaddafi-1113080409.html

Ex-Italian PM: France Likely Downed Passenger Plane Trying to Kill Libya's Gaddafi

ROME (Sputnik) - Former Italian Prime Minister Giuliano Amato has accused France and the United States of responsibility for the mysterious 1980 passenger plane crash near Ustica Island off Sicily in the Mediterranean, saying Paris and Washington may have been attempting to assassinate late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

"The most credible version is about the responsibility of the French Air Force with the complicity of the Americans and those who participated in the air war over our skies on the evening of June 27," Amato said in an interview with Italian newspaper la Repubblica on Saturday, recounting the June 27, 1980 crash of Itavia Flight 870, in which all 81 passengers and crew onboard were killed.The plan was to "simulate NATO drills involving many aircraft" during which a missile would have been fired - passed off as an accident - at the plane carrying Gaddafi, Amato said. However, Gaddafi got a warning from then-Italian Prime Minister Bettino Craxi, Amato's former rival, and never boarded the jet, with the French missile allegedly intended for him ending up hitting the Itavia plane instead.The Itavia McDonnell Douglas DC-9 passenger jet crashed into the Tyrrhenian Sea off the western Italian coast, between the islands of Ponza and Ustica en route from Bologna to Palermo.In 2015, the Palermo Court of Appeal ruled that the crash was caused by a missile hitting the DC-9, and that the missile was fired by another aircraft that crossed the passenger plane's route. The court ruled out previously claimed versions about a bomb being planted on board the civilian airliner.In his interview on Saturday, Amato said the Elysee should admit its responsibility, so that it can "wash away the shame that weighs down on Paris."France and its US allies have long denied any involvement in Itavia Flight 870's crash.Commenting on Amato's allegations, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called on the politician to disclose any materials he may have related to the incident."Taking into account that the materials concerning the DC-9 tragedy are not classified, and that the judicial authorities and parliamentary commissions have done a lot of work over decades, I ask Amato to understand whether, in addition to his conclusions, he has other elements that allow him to review the decisions of the judiciary and the parliament, and possibly to make them available, so that the government can take all possible and consistent steps," Meloni was quoted as saying in a statement released by her office.

