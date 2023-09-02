https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/fema-relief-fund-chaos-proud-boys-sentencing-1113061722.html

FEMA Relief Fund Chaos, Proud Boys Sentencing

FEMA Relief Fund Chaos, Proud Boys Sentencing

The Washington Post reports warmly on President Joe Biden’s inconsequential fibs while ignoring how elites enrich themselves day to day.

2023-09-02T05:30+0000

2023-09-02T05:30+0000

2023-09-02T09:56+0000

political misfits

fema

2024 us presidential election

january 6

proud boys

guantanamo bay

west africa

ukraine

marijuana

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113061561_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c45bef8d89e953db65d5b95a07f22200.png

FEMA Relief Fund Chaos, Proud Boys Sentencing The Washington Post reports warmly on President Joe Biden’s inconsequential fibs while ignoring how elites enrich themselves day to day.

Director of Environmental Justice at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest Anthony Rogers-Wright joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss how outrageously old American senators are, the meager state of FEMA disaster relief, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis seeking more hurricane relief funding despite his history of opposing similar funding elsewhere, the disarray of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, and what to expect out of the next GOP primary debate as qualifications to make the debate stage tighten.Former senior FBI agent and renowned whistleblower Coleen Rowley discusses the sentencing of Proud Boys leaders for their role in the January 6 riots, how sentence enhancements have been wielded to justify longer terms for convicts, how these enhancements and the discretion judges have in applying them create opportunities for abuse, and whether January 6th sentencing could set precedents for further cases on civil disobedience. She also talks about the impact of Washington’s torture program on 9/11 and other prosecutions, the legal catch-22 all Guantanamo detainees are caught in, and how the CIA’s own criminality makes many 9/11 prosecutions impossible.Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly discusses latest developments in West Africa, the New York Times warming up to the idea of a negotiated settlement in the Ukrainian conflict, an EU-Tunisia deal that outsources much of the ugliness of immigration control to the North African nation, and a new bill expected to pass in the British Parliament that would shut the door on the search for justice for victims of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.The Misfits also discuss the French president’s anger at term limits and this week’s News of the Weird, including a ratty discovery at a Michigan Olive Garden, porch pirates, and a home-owning dog in Iran.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

west africa

ukraine

guantanamo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, fema relief, gop primary debate, january 6 riots, developments in west africa