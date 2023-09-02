https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/fema-relief-fund-chaos-proud-boys-sentencing-1113061722.html
FEMA Relief Fund Chaos, Proud Boys Sentencing
FEMA Relief Fund Chaos, Proud Boys Sentencing
The Washington Post reports warmly on President Joe Biden’s inconsequential fibs while ignoring how elites enrich themselves day to day.
2023-09-02T05:30+0000
2023-09-02T05:30+0000
2023-09-02T09:56+0000
political misfits
fema
2024 us presidential election
january 6
proud boys
guantanamo bay
west africa
ukraine
marijuana
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113061561_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c45bef8d89e953db65d5b95a07f22200.png
FEMA Relief Fund Chaos, Proud Boys Sentencing
The Washington Post reports warmly on President Joe Biden’s inconsequential fibs while ignoring how elites enrich themselves day to day.
Director of Environmental Justice at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest Anthony Rogers-Wright joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss how outrageously old American senators are, the meager state of FEMA disaster relief, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis seeking more hurricane relief funding despite his history of opposing similar funding elsewhere, the disarray of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, and what to expect out of the next GOP primary debate as qualifications to make the debate stage tighten.Former senior FBI agent and renowned whistleblower Coleen Rowley discusses the sentencing of Proud Boys leaders for their role in the January 6 riots, how sentence enhancements have been wielded to justify longer terms for convicts, how these enhancements and the discretion judges have in applying them create opportunities for abuse, and whether January 6th sentencing could set precedents for further cases on civil disobedience. She also talks about the impact of Washington’s torture program on 9/11 and other prosecutions, the legal catch-22 all Guantanamo detainees are caught in, and how the CIA’s own criminality makes many 9/11 prosecutions impossible.Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly discusses latest developments in West Africa, the New York Times warming up to the idea of a negotiated settlement in the Ukrainian conflict, an EU-Tunisia deal that outsources much of the ugliness of immigration control to the North African nation, and a new bill expected to pass in the British Parliament that would shut the door on the search for justice for victims of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.The Misfits also discuss the French president’s anger at term limits and this week’s News of the Weird, including a ratty discovery at a Michigan Olive Garden, porch pirates, and a home-owning dog in Iran.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
west africa
ukraine
guantanamo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113061561_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9e47cbdc62fe07ca34d968ee42423633.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
political misfits, fema relief, gop primary debate, january 6 riots, developments in west africa
political misfits, fema relief, gop primary debate, january 6 riots, developments in west africa
FEMA Relief Fund Chaos, Proud Boys Sentencing
05:30 GMT 02.09.2023 (Updated: 09:56 GMT 02.09.2023)
The Washington Post reports warmly on President Joe Biden’s inconsequential fibs while ignoring how elites enrich themselves day to day.
Director of Environmental Justice at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest Anthony Rogers-Wright joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss how outrageously old American senators are, the meager state of FEMA disaster relief, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis seeking more hurricane relief funding despite his history of opposing similar funding elsewhere, the disarray of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, and what to expect out of the next GOP primary debate as qualifications to make the debate stage tighten.
Former senior FBI agent and renowned whistleblower Coleen Rowley discusses the sentencing of Proud Boys leaders for their role in the January 6 riots, how sentence enhancements have been wielded to justify longer terms for convicts, how these enhancements and the discretion judges have in applying them create opportunities for abuse, and whether January 6th sentencing could set precedents for further cases on civil disobedience. She also talks about the impact of Washington’s torture program on 9/11 and other prosecutions, the legal catch-22 all Guantanamo detainees are caught in, and how the CIA’s own criminality makes many 9/11 prosecutions impossible.
Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly discusses latest developments in West Africa, the New York Times warming up to the idea of a negotiated settlement in the Ukrainian conflict, an EU-Tunisia deal that outsources much of the ugliness of immigration control to the North African nation, and a new bill expected to pass in the British Parliament that would shut the door on the search for justice for victims of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
The Misfits also discuss the French president’s anger at term limits and this week’s News of the Weird, including a ratty discovery at a Michigan Olive Garden, porch pirates, and a home-owning dog in Iran.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM