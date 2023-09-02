https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/gabons-military-announces-reopening-of-borders-with-immediate-effect-1113077298.html
Gabon's Military Announces Reopening of Borders With Immediate Effect
Gabon's Military Announces Reopening of Borders With Immediate Effect
The military that seized power in Gabon has announced the reopening of the country's land, sea and air borders, which were closed after military takeover, starting Saturday.
2023-09-02T12:59+0000
2023-09-02T12:59+0000
2023-09-02T12:59+0000
africa
gabon
borders
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1e/1112997750_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f511fab7a9063b65ddd37df91d0a41ea.jpg
"The Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions has adopted a decision with immediate effect to open land, sea and air borders starting September 2, 2023," the military said in a statement that was read on air the Gabon 24 channel. The military added that given the curfew from 6 p.m. - 6 a.m. (17:00 - 05:00 GMT), those arriving in Gabon or wishing to leave the country are allowed to travel with a travel document. On Wednesday, ousted Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba was reelected as the country's head for a third term. The Gabonese military later delivered a televised address, declaring the election results canceled and all institutions dissolved. The president has since been placed under house arrest, while his son has been detained, media reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/gabons-bloodless-military-takeover-whats-known-so-far-1113021082.html
africa
gabon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1e/1112997750_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f93bb051422e18d0c5c81d2e3baf65b7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
military that seized power, reopening of borders, land, sea and air borders
military that seized power, reopening of borders, land, sea and air borders
Gabon's Military Announces Reopening of Borders With Immediate Effect
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The military that seized power in Gabon has announced the reopening of the country's land, sea and air borders, which were closed after a military takeover, starting Saturday.
"The Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions has adopted a decision with immediate effect to open land, sea and air borders starting September 2, 2023," the military said in a statement that was read on air the Gabon 24 channel.
The military added that given the curfew from 6 p.m. - 6 a.m. (17:00 - 05:00 GMT), those arriving in Gabon or wishing to leave the country are allowed to travel with a travel document.
On Wednesday, ousted Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba was reelected as the country's head for a third term. The Gabonese military
later delivered a televised address, declaring the election results canceled and all institutions dissolved. The president has since been placed under house arrest, while his son has been detained, media reported.