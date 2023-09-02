https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/gabons-military-announces-reopening-of-borders-with-immediate-effect-1113077298.html

Gabon's Military Announces Reopening of Borders With Immediate Effect

The military that seized power in Gabon has announced the reopening of the country's land, sea and air borders, which were closed after military takeover, starting Saturday.

"The Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions has adopted a decision with immediate effect to open land, sea and air borders starting September 2, 2023," the military said in a statement that was read on air the Gabon 24 channel. The military added that given the curfew from 6 p.m. - 6 a.m. (17:00 - 05:00 GMT), those arriving in Gabon or wishing to leave the country are allowed to travel with a travel document. On Wednesday, ousted Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba was reelected as the country's head for a third term. The Gabonese military later delivered a televised address, declaring the election results canceled and all institutions dissolved. The president has since been placed under house arrest, while his son has been detained, media reported.

