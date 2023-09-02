https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/iraq-iran-launch-construction-of-railroad-between-2-countries-1113074631.html
Iraq, Iran Launch Construction of Railroad Between 2 Countries
Iraq, Iran Launch Construction of Railroad Between 2 Countries
The Iranian and Iraqi authorities have launched construction of a railroad between the Iranian border town of Shalamcheh and the Iraqi city of Basra, including for facilitating Muslim pilgrimage, the Iraqi government said on Saturday.
2023-09-02T11:05+0000
2023-09-02T11:05+0000
2023-09-02T11:05+0000
world
iraq
iran
railroad
mohammed shia al sudani
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101654/88/1016548884_0:7:3011:1701_1920x0_80_0_0_827f4009f099c0801e94d2887a007b30.jpg
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber attended the laying of the foundation stone for the railroad station, the Iraqi prime minister's office said in a statement obtained by Sputnik. The project has been in the pipeline for years, but the Iraqi government could not get the ball rolling until now, according to the statement. Mokhber described the project as "strategic for both Iran and Iraq," as quoted by Iraqi broadcaster Al Sumaria, as it would not only link the railroad networks of the two countries but also complement the international networks and link the region of Central Asia to Iraq.
iraq
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101654/88/1016548884_344:0:3011:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_fb5b5059edf0533046cd70fad8dcaa6d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
construction of railroad, iranian and iraqi authorities, muslim pilgrimage
construction of railroad, iranian and iraqi authorities, muslim pilgrimage
Iraq, Iran Launch Construction of Railroad Between 2 Countries
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Iranian and Iraqi authorities have launched construction of a railroad between the Iranian border town of Shalamcheh and the Iraqi city of Basra, including for facilitating Muslim pilgrimage, the Iraqi government said on Saturday.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber attended the laying of the foundation stone for the railroad station, the Iraqi prime minister's office said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.
"Prime Minister Al Sudani laid the foundation stone for the Iraq-Iran railroad project at the Shalamcheh border crossing. The project will connect Iraq with neighboring countries, allowing the transportation of passengers and pilgrims visiting holy sites," the statement read.
The project has been in the pipeline for years, but the Iraqi government could not get the ball rolling until now, according to the statement.
Mokhber described the project as "strategic for both Iran and Iraq
," as quoted by Iraqi broadcaster Al Sumaria, as it would not only link the railroad networks of the two countries but also complement the international networks and link the region of Central Asia to Iraq.