Lavrov to Speak at UNGA's General Debate
Lavrov to Speak at UNGA's General Debate
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will deliver a speech at the annual high-level general debate of the UN General Assembly
"Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov will deliver a speech during the general political discussion of the General Assembly, which will be held from September 19-26, and will also take part in a number of bilateral meetings and multilateral events, including the UN Security Council, BRICS, CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] and the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter," the foreign ministry said in a statement. The statement read that Russia would advocate the restoration of the UN's role as a central coordinating mechanism in ensuring global interests.
Lavrov to Speak at UNGA's General Debate

15:56 GMT 02.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will deliver a speech at the annual high-level general debate of the UN General Assembly which will take place on September 19-26, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov will deliver a speech during the general political discussion of the General Assembly, which will be held from September 19-26, and will also take part in a number of bilateral meetings and multilateral events, including the UN Security Council, BRICS, CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] and the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The statement read that Russia would advocate the restoration of the UN's role as a central coordinating mechanism in ensuring global interests.
