New Bill Aims to Place Even More Sanctions on Nicaragua

New Bill Aims to Place Even More Sanctions on Nicaragua

Congress Proposes New Sanctions on Nicaragua, New Developments In Somalia Conflict, Reggie Bush Sues The NCAA

2023-09-02

2023-09-02T05:03+0000

2023-09-02T09:18+0000

New Bill Aims To Place Even More Sanctions on Nicaragua Congress Proposes New Sanctions on Nicaragua, New Developments In Somalia Conflict, Reggie Bush Sues The NCAA

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Camila Escalante, reporter and founding editor of Kawsachun News to discuss a new bill in the US Congress proposing new sanctions on Nicaragua and how it fits into existing US sanctions on the country, how this development fist into broader regional dynamics as Latin America continues to see a revival of progressive politics, and how the Nicaraguan people are responding to these new threats.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jamal Abdulahi, writer and political analyst based in Minneapolis, MN to discuss the conflict in Somalia with Somaliland secessionists and the latest developments in the conflict, why the conflict has received very little coverage in the mainstream media, the involvement of the UK and the US in the conflict and what interests both countries have in Somalia, and what the future holds for the conflict.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss a lawsuit filed by former NCAA football player Reggie Bush filing a lawsuit against the NCAA over a statement that announced the use of name, image, and likeness deals, how sportscasters and coaches alike have escaped scrutiny over the controversy that led the NCAA to strip Bush of his Heisman trophy, a lawsuit filed against Netflix by Francisco Ferreras alleging that a film portrays him as a murderer, and Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks testifying that the organization gave him a burner phone to communicate with suspended general manager Steve Keim.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the history of racism and repression of anti-war activists and how Black veterans have played roles in the anti-war movement, how attacks on the teaching of the history of slavery and racism are serving to dismantle an already inadequate curriculum, how the ongoing recovery of Maui from recent wildfires compares to the aid being sent to Ukraine, and Joe Biden’s pronouncements that all jobs lost during the pandemic have been recovered.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

