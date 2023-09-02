Scientists Accidentally Find 70 Dinosaur Footprints in Texas
© AP Photo / Matt RourkeIn this Feb. 28, 2019 photo, a fossilized footprint from a non-dinosaur reptile, a relative of the modern crocodile, is shown on a paving stone at the Valley Forge National Historical Park in Valley Forge, Pa.
As water levels receded due to the extreme weather conditions, volunteers at Dinosaur Valley State Park, located south of Dallas, stumbled upon aт astonishing treasure trove of prehistoric footprints.
Texas, amidst a scorching summer and worsening drought, has once again unveiled a remarkable discovery - the uncovering of giant dinosaur tracks believed to be around 110 million years old.
"I’ve never seen this many dinosaur tracks before. It’s exciting to see something that nobody else has seen; it’s almost like a treasure hunt, in a way," exclaimed park's retail manager, Paul Baker.
For Baker, who grew up in Dinosaur Valley State Park and now operates businesses in the area, contributing to the discovery of dinosaur tracks holds special significance. It's a way for him to give back to a place and community that he loves and that played a significant role in his upbringing.
Dinosaur Valley State Park has long been a haven for dinosaur enthusiasts and tourists due to its abundance of sauropod and theropod tracks dating back to roughly 113 million years ago. Visitors would typically flock to the now-dry Paluxy River for activities like fishing, swimming, and kayaking.
However, this summer's relentless dry spell has been devastating for the region, with extreme drought now covering over a third of Texas. The riverbed, once teeming with life, has become bone dry.
In the midst of this environmental challenge, the discovery of these dinosaur tracks provides a glimmer of hope. Glen Kuban, a veteran in the field who has been studying the Paluxy dinosaur tracks for over four decades, has been focused on cleaning and mapping two prominent sites in the park: the Ballroom and Denio sites. These efforts aim to expand the park's track mapping, including those that were previously submerged in mud and water.
"It’s important to clarify that the drought does not magically unveil tracks in pristine condition. Even when the river is dry, the tracks are typically under extensive amounts of gravel, sand and dried mud. It takes many volunteers many days — in this case weeks — to remove the sediment covering and filling the tracks," Kuban told US media.
Analysis of the newly found tracks suggests they belong to two theropod species: Acrocanthosaurus, weighing up to 7 tons, and Sauropodseiden (Paluxysaurus), weighing an astonishing 44 tons. However, it's essential to note that the drought didn't magically reveal the tracks in pristine condition.
Last year, Kuban led a group of volunteers, including members of the Dallas Paleontological Society, Master Naturalists, and the Friends of Dinosaur Valley State Park, in cleaning and mapping the longest dinosaur tail in North America, along with several nearby tracks.
While the drought has allowed researchers to delve into the past and chronicle history, scientists emphasize that the ongoing drought and record-high temperatures should not be underestimated. Despite the excitement of uncovering these prehistoric treasures, the loss of the once-beautiful Paluxy River left a blow to the community.