Thai King Approves Composition of New Government Led by Prime Minister Thavisin - Decree

King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn has appointed and approved the composition of the new government of the country, headed by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, according to a decree published on the website of the Royal Government Gazette on Saturday.

"His Majesty [Vajiralongkorn] hereby nominates and approves the new cabinet of Thailand in the following list," the document read. The complete list of ministers and deputy ministers includes 36 names, while the prime minister is appointed as the executor of the decree, according to the document. The new government must now take the oath to the king in the near future, according to the Constitution of Thailand. The new cabinet plans to present its program to the country’s parliament on September 8 and hold its first weekly meeting on September 12, a number of media reported earlier in the day, citing a government source. Parliamentary elections took place in Thailand on May 14, 2023. The newly elected parliament chose Thavisin as the new prime minister at a joint meeting of the lower and upper houses on August 22. On the same day, the Thai king confirmed him in office.

