Trump Pleads Not Guilty in Georgia Amid Multiple Charges

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as Trump pleading not guilty.

Trump Pleads Not Guilty in Georgia Amid Multiple Charges On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as Trump pleading not guilty.

Koffi Kouakou: Africa analyst, senior research fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies at the University of JohannesburgArmen Kurdian: Retired Navy CaptainAngie Wong: JournalistThe show kicks off with Africa analyst Koffi Kouakou sharing his perspective on the latest developments out of the coup in Gabon.Then, Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian joins The Final Countdown to discuss the latest out of San Francisco's economic situation.Later, journalist Angie Wong joins to discuss Donald Trump pleading not guilty for the Georgia case and also introduces herself as the new host of The Final Countdown.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

