The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
US Getting Its 'Money’s Worth’ in Ukraine', Bags of Cash in Gabon, and COVID Mandates
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including traces of radioactive isotope found near Fukushima wastewater release, and video of bags of cash found in the President of Gabon's son's apartment.
05:22 GMT 02.09.2023 (Updated: 09:22 GMT 02.09.2023)
The Backstory
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including traces of radioactive isotope found near Fukushima wastewater release, and video of bags of cash found in the President of Gabon's son's apartment.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent, Writer | Ukraine Foreign Minister Lashes Out at Critics, The German Economy, and America Happy With Ukraine

Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer, and Radio Host | They Continue to Kick the Can Down the Road, They are Using Human Bodies for Politics, and Julian Assange Extradition Case

Koffi Kouakou - Africa Analyst and Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies at the University of Johannesburg | Bags of Money Found in Gabon, Where Has All the Money Gone?

Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | COVID-19 2.0, Mask Mandates Return, and the Media Ramping up the COVID Fear

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Elijah about the German economy, America okay with Ukrainian soldiers sacrificing themselves for the West, and the counter-offensive has proven to be a disaster for Ukraine. Elijah talked about President Macron's commitment to Ukraine and Viktor Orban talks about the push for World War III.

Rachel spoke with Misty Winston about the tragedy at the Southern border, Texas sending migrants on buses across America, and children sent to America. Misty commented on the disgusting way politicians are using migrants and the White House brags about Joe Biden successful border security.
In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Koffi Kouakou about the uprising against the French in Africa, the French ambassador is in danger, and the situation in Niger. Koffi spoke about the pressure on France from Niger and the resources of Niger, leaking out of the country.
Rachel spoke with Kim Iversen about the importance of social media countering government propaganda, the public has their eyes wide open, and predictable propaganda from our government. Kim explained why she thinks the public will refuse any new vaccine or mask mandates. Kim spoke about the pro-vaccine crowd and the probability the pro-vaccine crowd will come against new COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
