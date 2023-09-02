https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/weekly-news-wrap-nuland-unprepared-in-africa-trump-facing-new-charges-biden-facing-impeachment-1113063979.html
Weekly News Wrap: Nuland Unprepared in Africa; Trump Facing New Charges; Biden Facing Impeachment
Weekly News Wrap: Nuland Unprepared in Africa; Trump Facing New Charges; Biden Facing Impeachment
The Presidential candidates from 2020 are both facing criminal investigations as former President Donald Trump is facing new charges, and President Biden may soon be looking at an impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The European Union aims to transfer five billion dollars in weapons annually for the next four years. Caleb Maupin says that this benefits the US and not the EU. The EU will be paying significantly higher prices for energy, and this number should be added to the cost of weapons.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Job gains have cooled this summer. Dr. Jack argues that businesses hire people they can get rid of easily, such as part-time employees, whenever the economy is slipping into recession. Also, the top 10% of workers are enjoying current wage gains.Thomas Mountain, journalist and historian, joins us to discuss this week's essential news stories. According to observers, Victoria Nuland's trip to Africa was reportedly quite odd as she seemed nervous and desperate. She was unprepared to deal with recent developments. Thomas Mountain says that Victoria Nuland is a bully, but when confronted by people who refused to acquiesce to her demands, she could not accept failure.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim' Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss this week's news stories. Presidential candidate Cornel West argues that the Democratic party is beyond redemption, mainly calling out Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (AOC). Steve Poikonen and Jim Kavanagh say that this proves that Cornel made the right choice to run in the Green Party. The Democrats would indeed have cheated him and would fool anyone who challenges the corporate-run leadership of the organization.Amari Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, discuss this week's news stories. Niger has expelled the French ambassador. Ajamu and Erica say that France's arrogant response demonstrates the imperialists' colonial mindset. Also, the Western world needs help understanding and reacting to the African power dynamics changes.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The European Union aims to transfer five billion dollars in weapons annually for the next four years. Caleb Maupin says that this benefits the US and not the EU. The EU will be paying significantly higher prices for energy, and this number should be added to the cost of weapons.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Job gains have cooled this summer. Dr. Jack argues that businesses hire people they can get rid of easily, such as part-time employees, whenever the economy is slipping into recession. Also, the top 10% of workers are enjoying current wage gains.
Thomas Mountain, journalist and historian, joins us to discuss this week's essential news stories. According to observers, Victoria Nuland's trip to Africa was reportedly quite odd as she seemed nervous and desperate. She was unprepared to deal with recent developments. Thomas Mountain says that Victoria Nuland is a bully, but when confronted by people who refused to acquiesce to her demands, she could not accept failure.
Jim Kavanagh
, whose work can be found at Jim' Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net
, and Steve Poikonen
, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss this week's news stories. Presidential candidate Cornel West argues that the Democratic party is beyond redemption, mainly calling out Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (AOC). Steve Poikonen and Jim Kavanagh say that this proves that Cornel made the right choice to run in the Green Party. The Democrats would indeed have cheated him and would fool anyone who challenges the corporate-run leadership of the organization.
Amari Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, discuss this week's news stories. Niger has expelled the French ambassador. Ajamu and Erica say that France's arrogant response demonstrates the imperialists' colonial mindset. Also, the Western world needs help understanding and reacting to the African power dynamics changes.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
