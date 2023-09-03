https://sputnikglobe.com/20230903/colombian-government-farc-rebels-reach-ceasefire-deal-agree-to-start-peace-talks-1113083059.html

Colombian Government, FARC Rebels Reach Ceasefire Deal, Agree to Start Peace Talks

The Colombian Government headed by former rebel President Gustavo Petro and the FARC paramilitary group have signed a ceasefire deal and agreed to start peace talks.

"To start the negotiation process for the sake of peace ... in parallel with a temporary truce at the regional and national level," the agreement published by the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace read on Saturday. The parties will announce the date, place and countries-guarantors of the peace process later, the office said. In December of last year, FARC and the National Liberation Army (ELN), Colombia's second-largest rebel group after FARC, announced another ceasefire as a contribution to the ongoing dialogue with the government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, which seeks to achieve peace with armed groups in order to end over 50 years of armed conflict in the country. FARC was created in 1964 as a left-wing armed force operating against the Colombian government. In 2017, after a disarmament process, it became the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force political party. Nevertheless, some members have refused to lay down arms and continue their terrorist activities.

