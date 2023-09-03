https://sputnikglobe.com/20230903/enlargement-of-brics-to-contribute-to-fairer-global-governance---south-african-president-1113097675.html

Enlargement of BRICS to Contribute to Fairer Global Governance - South African President

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said during an address to the nation that the enlargement of BRICS will create a fairer global governance system.

"Through an expanded BRICS, we will be able to better align the voices of those countries that seek a fairer global governance, financial, investment and trading system based on clear rules that apply equally to all countries," Ramaphosa said on Sunday in his address to the nation on the outcomes of the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg. The president also said that the enlargement of the bloc would allow South Africa to export more products to global markets, which would help create new jobs in the country. He added that the Johannesburg summit had shown South Africa's growing role in the international arena. BRICS currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. In August, the 15th top-level BRICS summit in Johannesburg extended invitations to Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to join the bloc. Their full membership will start on January 1, 2024.

