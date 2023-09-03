https://sputnikglobe.com/20230903/enlargement-of-brics-to-contribute-to-fairer-global-governance---south-african-president-1113097675.html
Enlargement of BRICS to Contribute to Fairer Global Governance - South African President
Enlargement of BRICS to Contribute to Fairer Global Governance - South African President
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said during an address to the nation that the enlargement of BRICS will create a fairer global governance system.
2023-09-03T22:34+0000
2023-09-03T22:34+0000
2023-09-03T22:34+0000
world
brics
south africa
johannesburg
cyril ramaphosa
brics summit 2023
egypt
ethiopia
iran
saudi arabia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112839420_0:116:2255:1384_1920x0_80_0_0_d78bccfafb1aef1a2c59d58f3ff4d885.jpg
"Through an expanded BRICS, we will be able to better align the voices of those countries that seek a fairer global governance, financial, investment and trading system based on clear rules that apply equally to all countries," Ramaphosa said on Sunday in his address to the nation on the outcomes of the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg. The president also said that the enlargement of the bloc would allow South Africa to export more products to global markets, which would help create new jobs in the country. He added that the Johannesburg summit had shown South Africa's growing role in the international arena. BRICS currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. In August, the 15th top-level BRICS summit in Johannesburg extended invitations to Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to join the bloc. Their full membership will start on January 1, 2024.
south africa
johannesburg
egypt
ethiopia
iran
saudi arabia
united arab emirates
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112839420_127:0:2126:1499_1920x0_80_0_0_ca15ee844860f26cbe35b27c9f5ed1a1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brics, brics expansion, new brics members, south africa brics
brics, brics expansion, new brics members, south africa brics
Enlargement of BRICS to Contribute to Fairer Global Governance - South African President
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The recent enlargement of BRICS will help other countries seek a fairer global governance system based on rules that apply equally to all states, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.
"Through an expanded BRICS, we will be able to better align the voices of those countries that seek a fairer global governance, financial, investment and trading system based on clear rules that apply equally to all countries," Ramaphosa said on Sunday in his address to the nation on the outcomes of the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg.
The president also said that the enlargement of the bloc would allow South Africa to export more products to global markets, which would help create new jobs in the country. He added that the Johannesburg summit had shown South Africa's growing role in the international arena.
"The success of the Summit is a credit to our country and its people. It is another demonstration of our ability to host major international gatherings that have a significant impact on the conduct of international affairs far beyond our borders. Overall, many people have said that this was a most successful BRICS summit," Ramaphosa said.
BRICS currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. In August, the 15th top-level BRICS summit in Johannesburg extended invitations to Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to join the bloc. Their full membership will start on January 1, 2024.