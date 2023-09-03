International
Enlargement of BRICS to Contribute to Fairer Global Governance - South African President
Enlargement of BRICS to Contribute to Fairer Global Governance - South African President
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said during an address to the nation that the enlargement of BRICS will create a fairer global governance system.
22:34 GMT 03.09.2023
Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa
Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2023
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
