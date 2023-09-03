https://sputnikglobe.com/20230903/nigerien-forces-sent-to-frances-military-base-to-monitor-soldiers---reports-1113097936.html

Nigerien Forces Sent to France's Military Base to Monitor Soldiers - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Soldiers of the Nigerien armed forces have been sent to France's military base in the capital city of Niamey to monitor French servicemen... 03.09.2023, Sputnik International

The report said that Nigerien troops had received an order to monitor French soldiers at their base, who had not withdrawn from the country despite the termination of defense agreements between the two countries following the military takeover. On Sunday, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told French media that the French military was unable to carry out its duties in Niger due to a lack of cooperation with Nigerien troops after the takeover in the African country in July. On Friday, mass demonstration took place near the French military base in the Nigerien capital, with protesters demanding that French forces leave the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Demonstrators were chanting slogans in support of the Nigerien National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), as well as of Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea that supported the military takeover in Niger, the correspondent added. The protests continued through Saturday, media reported. Earlier last week, Sky News Arabia reported that the CNSP, which was formed by the military that staged a coup in Niger in July, demanded a complete withdrawal of French troops from the country by September 3. It also announced the cancellation of all security and military agreements with France. On August 18, local media reported that Burkina Faso and Mali had deployed combat aircraft to respond to any military aggression against Niger. Guinea was the first country to back the Nigerien military. On July 26, Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani. France condemned the action, while expressing support for "the legitimate government" of its former colony. For their part, the rebels halted gold and uranium exports to France, blocked French media, and denounced several military pacts with Paris. In mid-August, they also demanded that French troops leave the country by early September. Since the takeover, mass rallies have taken place in Niger demanding the complete withdrawal of French troops from the country.

