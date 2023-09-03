https://sputnikglobe.com/20230903/nypds-labor-day-drone-surveillance-sparks-privacy-concerns-1113083179.html

NYPD's Labor Day Drone Surveillance Sparks Privacy Concerns

Assistant NYPD Commissioner Kaz Daughtry stated those drones will be deployed in response to both non-priority and priority calls, particularly to monitor backyard parties and gatherings.

2023-09-03T02:16+0000

This announcement was made during a security briefing addressing J’ouvert, an annual Caribbean festival marking the end of slavery that draws thousands of participants to the streets of Brooklyn.Privacy and civil liberties advocates have expressed deep concerns about this move, questioning whether it violates existing laws on police surveillance. New York Civil Liberties Union privacy and technology strategist Daniel Schwarz referred to this development as a "troubling announcement" and raised the issue of whether it complies with the 2020 POST Act, which requires transparency in the NYPD's surveillance tactics. Critics argue that deploying drones in such a manner represents a concerning expansion of surveillance capabilities.Mayor Eric Adams has shown support for further drone integration into policing. However, privacy advocates caution that regulations have not kept pace with technological advancements, potentially enabling intrusive surveillance that would be illegal if conducted by human officers.While a spokesperson for Mayor Adams shared guidelines for private drone operators in the city, there is no clarity on the NYPD's specific policies for drone surveillance. Approximately 1,400 police departments are utilizing drones in various capacities across the US, with the ACLU anticipating a substantial increase in their usage. Federal regulations generally restrict drone flights to the operator's line of sight, although many police departments have sought exemptions.

