https://sputnikglobe.com/20230903/us-to-be-as-strict-as-possible-limiting-chinas-access-to-cutting-edge-chips-1113095452.html

US to Be 'as Strict as Possible' Limiting China's Access to Cutting-Edge Chips

US to Be 'as Strict as Possible' Limiting China's Access to Cutting-Edge Chips

The United States will stick to its hardline stance on denying China cutting-edge microchips, as technological developments may be allegedly used to boost the Beijing's military capacity, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said

2023-09-03T17:13+0000

2023-09-03T17:13+0000

2023-09-03T17:13+0000

world

china

us

semiconductors

microchip

us-china relations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106599/62/1065996269_0:113:1200:788_1920x0_80_0_0_020474112be9e454bd97531f524ef587.jpg

The US will keep selling less sophisticated chips to China, still worth billions of dollars, the commerce secretary also said.In early August, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden signed an executive order that authorized the Secretary of the Treasury to regulate certain US investments into Chinese entities engaged in activities involving national security sensitive technologies in three sectors: semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies, and certain artificial intelligence systems.Chinese Embassy in Washington spokesperson Liu Pengyu told Sputnik that Beijing was very disappointed that the Biden administration moved forward with plans to roll out new restrictions on US economic investment in China. According to the Chinese embassy, so far there are more than 70,000 US companies doing business in China, and the stock of bilateral investment has exceeded $240 billion.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/what-materials-are-used-to-make-microchips-1112443836.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

microchips in china, us sanctions against china, us-china