https://sputnikglobe.com/20230903/zelensky-announces-resignation-of-ukrainian-defense-minister-reznikov-1113097181.html

Zelensky Announces Resignation of Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov

Zelensky Announces Resignation of Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy announced Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov will leave his post and the chief of the Ukrainian State Property Fund, Rustem Umerov, will stand in his place.

2023-09-03T20:51+0000

2023-09-03T20:51+0000

2023-09-03T20:51+0000

world

ukraine

ukrainian ministry of defense

volodymyr zelensky

resignation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/03/1113096874_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_c01ed16d03550928797de4e63c530f55.jpg

The exact date of when Rustem Umerov's candidacy will be submitted to the Ukrainian parliament has not been revealed.On August 19, Reznikov said that he was ready to stand down amid a dispute over inflated military catering costs. Zelensky was reportedly looking to replace Reznikov after the defense minister came under fire over allegations of corruption that have been dogging the Ukrainian government since January.The change of defense minister in Ukraine, while it may not be a sign of direct distrust of the current army leadership on the issue of the so-called counter-offensive of the Ukraine military forces, nevertheless might rise questions regarding the efficiency of Western support to Ukraine's army.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/rampant-corruption-may-prompt-ukrainian-defense-ministers-ousting---ex-mp-1112770634.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian president zelenskyy, ukrainian defense minister oleksii reznikov, rustem umerov, who is new ukrainian defense minister, ukraine army corruption scandal, new appointed ukrainian defense minister