https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/algerian-military-fires-on-jet-skiers-from-morocco-killing-two-1113120911.html

Algerian Military Fires on Jet Skiers From Morocco, Killing Two

Algerian Military Fires on Jet Skiers From Morocco, Killing Two

Algerian officials have confirmed that their military fired "multiple" warning shots before opening fire on a group of jet skiers who inadvertently crossed into Algerian territory.

2023-09-04T22:10+0000

2023-09-04T22:10+0000

2023-09-04T22:10+0000

world

morocco

algeria

civilian casualties

casualties

incident

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/04/1113120754_0:326:2685:1836_1920x0_80_0_0_b1c9fb0357550b89c0820a8b857e550c.jpg

The harrowing encounter reportedly resulted in the untimely deaths of two jet skiers, Bilal Kissi and Abdelali Mechouar. The heartbreaking event has sparked outrage in both Morocco and Algeria, with demands for a thorough investigation and justice for the victims. The family of Abdelali Mechouar is pleading for its loved one to be allowed a proper burial. The body of the other victim, Bilal Kissi, was fished out at sea by fisherman and has been buried.This incident has further exacerbated the longstanding tensions between Algeria and Morocco, with the border between the two nations having been sealed since 1994 and diplomatic ties severed in 2021.Algeria's defense ministry released a statement to justify officials' actions, citing the presence of drug smuggling gangs and organized crime in the maritime border area as the reason for their Coast Guard's decision to first fire warning shots.However, Mohamed Kissi, one of the survivors, disputes this account, asserting that they never heard any warning shots and were fired upon directly without provocation.Kissi added that the group was low on fuel and accidentally floated into Algerian waters.The situation took a dire turn when Smail Snabi, another member of their group, was detained by Algerian authorities, and it was reported that he has already been sentenced to 18 months in jail. Adding to the complexity of the situation, the survivors, including Bilal and Mohamed Kissi, hold dual Moroccan and French citizenship, intensifying international interest and concern.Morocco's National Human Rights Council has issued a stern condemnation of the shooting and has demanded Snabi's immediate release. France's Foreign Ministry is actively engaged in discussions with both the affected families and Moroccan authorities.Algerian authorities have remained silent on the matter, deepening the worries surrounding the tragic incident.

morocco

algeria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

algeria, morocco, north africa tensions, death of bilal kissi, death of abdelali mechouar, jet skier killed in africa what happened