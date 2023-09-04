International
Chinese Premier Will Take Part in G20 Summit in India - Foreign Ministry
Chinese Premier Will Take Part in G20 Summit in India - Foreign Ministry
Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang will participate in the G20 Summit hosted by India later this week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.
"At the invitation of the Indian government, Premier Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi on September 9-10," Mao told reporters.India took over the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022. New Delhi will host over 200 group meetings during the presidency. The culmination will be the final summit of G20 leaders, to be held in the capital of India on September 9-10, after which the presidency will be transferred to Brazil.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia at the G20 summit in India and will address two plenary sessions on September 9 and 10. The minister is expected to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.On Friday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia will not agree to accept the upcoming G20 summit’s declaration if it ignores Moscow’s stance on global crises.
07:38 GMT 04.09.2023
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang will participate in the G20 Summit hosted by India later this week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.
"At the invitation of the Indian government, Premier Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi on September 9-10," Mao told reporters.
India took over the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022. New Delhi will host over 200 group meetings during the presidency. The culmination will be the final summit of G20 leaders, to be held in the capital of India on September 9-10, after which the presidency will be transferred to Brazil.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia at the G20 summit in India and will address two plenary sessions on September 9 and 10. The minister is expected to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.
World
What is G20?
31 August, 09:00 GMT
On Friday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia will not agree to accept the upcoming G20 summit’s declaration if it ignores Moscow’s stance on global crises.
