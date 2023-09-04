https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/ex-catalan-leader-says-met-with-second-vice-president-of-spain-1113121333.html

Ex-Catalan Leader Says Met With Second Vice President of Spain

Ex-Catalan Leader Says Met With Second Vice President of Spain

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said on Monday that he and other ex-Catalan leaders talked with Yolanda Diaz, the second vice president of Spain.

2023-09-04T22:06+0000

2023-09-04T22:06+0000

2023-09-04T22:06+0000

world

european parliament

spanish socialist workers' party (psoe)

pedro sanchez

catalonia

spain

carles puigdemont

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106288/05/1062880566_0:0:5184:2916_1920x0_80_0_0_9c37c8e803c24c3a4b88dc9cc9bc096e.jpg

"The meeting we had this afternoon with [Yolanda_Diaz], [former member of the Catalan coalition bloc En Comu Podem Jaume Asens] and [former Catalan minister of the government of Catalonia Antoni Comin] is part of democratic normality in the European Union. Dialogue and maintaining political relations between formations of different ideologies should not be a surprise, nor an exception," Puigdemont wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Diaz, for her part, pledged to "continue looking for solutions through dialogue and democracy. Spanish media reported, citing government sources, that it had been the first public meeting between a member of the incumbent Spanish government and a leader of the Junts per Catalunya party, after Puigdemont co-organized the illegal independence referendum in the autonomous community of Catalonia in 2017 and then fled to Belgium to be elected for the European Parliament. Diaz reportedly participated in the talks on Monday as the leader of Spain's left-wing Sumar party, and not as the government's representative. The meeting was focused on the exchange of views on the current political situation in Spain, El Pais reported. In late July, Spain held a general election, where People's Party (Partido Popular, PP) received the most votes — 137 seats out of 350 in the Spanish parliament. However, even with the support of the far-right VOX party, the number is still short of the 176 seats needed to form a government. Therefore, the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), which gained 121 seats in the vote, might be able to form a leftist coalition government that, thereafter, with the Sumar and Catalan party allied, will reelect its leader Pedro Sanchez.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230119/catalan-leader-calls-on-spanish-prime-minister-to-hold-referendum-media-claims-1106500542.html

catalonia

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

catalan independence, is catalan part of spain, who leads catalan