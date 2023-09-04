International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/russia-seeks-to-build-constructive-relations-with-foreign-partners---putin-1113102772.html
Russia Seeks to Build Constructive Relations With Foreign Partners - Putin
Russia Seeks to Build Constructive Relations With Foreign Partners - Putin
Russia seeks to build constructive relations with foreign partners that are interested in this, and is open to a broad dialogue on all pressing issues, President Vladimir Putin said in a message to the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) participants, published on Monday by the Kremlin.
2023-09-04T09:41+0000
2023-09-04T09:41+0000
world
vladimir putin
russia
eef
eastern economic forum
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112534857_0:205:2912:1843_1920x0_80_0_0_d2fa85b9efebe4a25df3a2d3cdf85764.jpg
"The main topic of this forum — 'Towards Cooperation, Peace and Prosperity,' — reflects Russia's desire to build constructive relations with all interested foreign partners. Our country is completely open to a broad dialogue on pressing issues of the regional agenda, and intends to continue to actively participate in efforts to build a system of interstate relations in the Asia-Pacific region based on equality, mutual benefit and respect for each other's legitimate interests," Putin said. The president also told the EEF participants that it is important to determine ways to form new supply chains and ensure food safety. The EEF will be held on September 10-13 in Vladivostok.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220909/hundreds-of-delegates-trillions-in-deals-eef-2022-by-the-numbers-1100617702.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112534857_91:0:2822:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aaa9234cb9d93cc1eb09c0a65b31600a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
foreign partners, president vladimir putin, eastern economic forum, broad dialogue, constructive relations
foreign partners, president vladimir putin, eastern economic forum, broad dialogue, constructive relations

Russia Seeks to Build Constructive Relations With Foreign Partners - Putin

09:41 GMT 04.09.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Byrkin / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Byrkin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia seeks to build constructive relations with foreign partners that are interested in this, and is open to a broad dialogue on all pressing issues, President Vladimir Putin said in a message to the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) participants, published on Monday by the Kremlin.
"The main topic of this forum — 'Towards Cooperation, Peace and Prosperity,' — reflects Russia's desire to build constructive relations with all interested foreign partners. Our country is completely open to a broad dialogue on pressing issues of the regional agenda, and intends to continue to actively participate in efforts to build a system of interstate relations in the Asia-Pacific region based on equality, mutual benefit and respect for each other's legitimate interests," Putin said.
The president also told the EEF participants that it is important to determine ways to form new supply chains and ensure food safety.
Eastern Economic Forum 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2022
Eastern Economic Forum 2022
Hundreds of Delegates, Trillions in Deals: EEF-2022 By the Numbers
9 September 2022, 19:17 GMT
The EEF will be held on September 10-13 in Vladivostok.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала