Russian Forces Hit Ukraine's Troop Command Post West of Vremyvka in DPR - Defense Ministry

Russian forces have hit a troop command post of the Ukrainian armed forces west of Vremivka in the Donetsk People's Republic, Oleg Chekhov, a spokesman for Russia's Vostok grouping of troops, told Sputnik.

Russian Forces also hit temporary deployment points of Ukrainian troops in the South Donetsk direction, Chekhov added."With the help of rocket and cannon artillery, frontline units of the Vostok grouping of troops have hit a troop command post of the Ukrainian armed forces west of Vremyvka, points of temporary deployment of forces in Staromayorske, Novomikhaylovka, Vuhledar and Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk People's Republic," Chekhov said.

