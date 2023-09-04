https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/two-people-dead-six-more-injured-in-shooting-at-wedding-in-ottawa-shooter-at-large-1113098482.html

Two People Dead, Six More Injured in Shooting at Wedding in Ottawa, Shooter At Large

Two People Dead, Six More Injured in Shooting at Wedding in Ottawa, Shooter At Large

A wedding in Ottawa turned deadly on Saturday night after a shooting left two dead and six more injured.

"The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate a shooting incident that left two men dead and injured six people ... This violence is tragic and unacceptable. It is disturbing for our entire community. Police are reaching out to community leaders to ensure the families of the victims are supported," the police said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the victims were attending a wedding when the shooting occurred. The police later identified the victims, saying that there was "no indication that this was a hate-motivated shooting." The department added that it had no suspect description available and no arrests had been made so far. A total of 13 homicides have happened in the Canadian capital in 2023, the police said. According to media reports, the wedding was described as a Somali wedding. One victim described the shooter as a man in his 20s.

