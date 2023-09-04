https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/two-people-dead-six-more-injured-in-shooting-at-wedding-in-ottawa-shooter-at-large-1113098482.html
Two People Dead, Six More Injured in Shooting at Wedding in Ottawa, Shooter At Large
Two People Dead, Six More Injured in Shooting at Wedding in Ottawa, Shooter At Large
A wedding in Ottawa turned deadly on Saturday night after a shooting left two dead and six more injured.
2023-09-04T01:57+0000
2023-09-04T01:57+0000
2023-09-04T02:04+0000
americas
ottawa
canada
shooting
mass shooting
wedding
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/17/1082977195_0:98:1920:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_e24c5bc9109974f2c7a4ae173e83d5a7.jpg
"The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate a shooting incident that left two men dead and injured six people ... This violence is tragic and unacceptable. It is disturbing for our entire community. Police are reaching out to community leaders to ensure the families of the victims are supported," the police said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the victims were attending a wedding when the shooting occurred. The police later identified the victims, saying that there was "no indication that this was a hate-motivated shooting." The department added that it had no suspect description available and no arrests had been made so far. A total of 13 homicides have happened in the Canadian capital in 2023, the police said. According to media reports, the wedding was described as a Somali wedding. One victim described the shooter as a man in his 20s.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/tens-of-thousands-forced-to-evacuate-as-wildfires-rage-across-canadas-northwest-1112693639.html
americas
ottawa
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/17/1082977195_110:0:1811:1276_1920x0_80_0_0_ea59d214f077b7b8592b2eff26f0562d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ottawa, wedding shooting, ottawa wedding shooting
ottawa, wedding shooting, ottawa wedding shooting
Two People Dead, Six More Injured in Shooting at Wedding in Ottawa, Shooter At Large
01:57 GMT 04.09.2023 (Updated: 02:04 GMT 04.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two people died and six more were injured as a result of a shooting incident at a wedding in Ottawa on Saturday night, the Ottawa Police Service said.
"The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate a shooting incident that left two men dead and injured six people ... This violence is tragic and unacceptable. It is disturbing for our entire community. Police are reaching out to community leaders to ensure the families of the victims are supported," the police said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the victims were attending a wedding when the shooting occurred.
The police later identified the victims, saying that there was "no indication that this was a hate-motivated shooting." The department added that it had no suspect description available and no arrests had been made so far.
A total of 13 homicides have happened in the Canadian capital in 2023, the police said. According to media reports, the wedding was described as a Somali wedding. One victim described the shooter as a man in his 20s.